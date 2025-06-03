Celebrate Dad with thoughtful gifts at unbeatable prices

Send this page to someone via email

It’s almost Dad’s day, and that means keeping your eyes peeled for the perfect gift to show him how much he means to you. In my experience, gifting feels even better when you manage to steal a deal. We’ve searched high and low for the most thoughtful finds on the market. Read on to score big with the season’s must-haves.

LG Monitor Upgrade dad’s tech setup with a 24-inch QHD IPS display that brings his favourite movies, games, and projects to life. With easy connectivity, vibrant colours, and eye-care features, it’s the perfect way to help him work smarter. $169.98 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Worx 20V Landroid Vision Robot Lawn Mower This robot lawn mover is an absolute game-changer for those who want to make landscape chores a whole lot easier. With intelligent AI-driven mowing with automatic scheduling, obstacle avoidance, and adaptive features, you’ll be the envy of all your neighbours! $2599.99 on Amazon (was $2999.99)

Monster Mission 100 Bluetooth Headphones With crystal-clear audio, all-day comfort, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones are the ultimate accessory for the modern man on the move. Grab them while they’re 69 per cent off! $49.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Lightweight Golf Stand Bag This golf bag’s smart dual straps adjust all by themselves for comfy, balanced carrying – plus, they’re super easy to snap on or off when you’re on the go. Lightweight yet packed with handy pockets, dividers, and quick-release legs, it’s your perfect golf buddy for every swing and stroll. $167.2 on Amazon (was $209)

Polo Shirts for Men Treat dad to the ultimate comfort this Father’s Day with these soft, breathable polos that keep him cool and dry no matter the adventure. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine This sleek and compact espresso machine is the perfect affordable gift to bring a café-quality coffee experience right to Dad’s kitchen, so he can whip up rich espressos and creamy lattes anytime. $129.98 on Amazon (was $149.98)

Dash Cam This high-performance dash cam is the perfect Father’s Day gift – built with heat-resistant, durable materials and a sleek design, it captures every drive in crystal-clear detail with wide-angle coverage, and night vision. At 82 per cent off, it’s a safety steal you can’t miss out on! $79.99 on Amazon (was $447.99)

