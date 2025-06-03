Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Celebrate Dad with thoughtful gifts at unbeatable prices

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 3, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Gifting feels even better when you manage to steal a deal. View image in full screen
Gifting feels even better when you manage to steal a deal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s almost Dad’s day, and that means keeping your eyes peeled for the perfect gift to show him how much he means to you. In my experience, gifting feels even better when you manage to steal a deal. We’ve searched high and low for the most thoughtful finds on the market. Read on to score big with the season’s must-haves.

 

LG Monitor
Upgrade dad’s tech setup with a 24-inch QHD IPS display that brings his favourite movies, games, and projects to life. With easy connectivity, vibrant colours, and eye-care features, it’s the perfect way to help him work smarter.
$169.98 on Amazon (was $229.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Worx 20V Landroid Vision Robot Lawn Mower
This robot lawn mover is an absolute game-changer for those who want to make landscape chores a whole lot easier. With intelligent AI-driven mowing with automatic scheduling, obstacle avoidance, and adaptive features, you’ll be the envy of all your neighbours!
$2599.99 on Amazon (was $2999.99)

 

Monster Mission 100 Bluetooth Headphones
With crystal-clear audio, all-day comfort, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones are the ultimate accessory for the modern man on the move. Grab them while they’re 69 per cent off!
$49.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

 

Lightweight Golf Stand Bag
This golf bag’s smart dual straps adjust all by themselves for comfy, balanced carrying – plus, they’re super easy to snap on or off when you’re on the go. Lightweight yet packed with handy pockets, dividers, and quick-release legs, it’s your perfect golf buddy for every swing and stroll.
$167.2 on Amazon (was $209)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Polo Shirts for Men
Treat dad to the ultimate comfort this Father’s Day with these soft, breathable polos that keep him cool and dry no matter the adventure.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
More Recommendations

 

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine
This sleek and compact espresso machine is the perfect affordable gift to bring a café-quality coffee experience right to Dad’s kitchen, so he can whip up rich espressos and creamy lattes anytime.
$129.98 on Amazon (was $149.98)

 

Dash Cam
This high-performance dash cam is the perfect Father’s Day gift – built with heat-resistant, durable materials and a sleek design, it captures every drive in crystal-clear detail with wide-angle coverage, and night vision. At 82 per cent off, it’s a safety steal you can’t miss out on!
$79.99 on Amazon (was $447.99)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer – $149.99

Pool Vacuum for Above Ground Pool – $249.98

Body Fat Scale – $29.99

Cordless 3-Speed HIGH Torque – $369.00

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router – $314.99

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices