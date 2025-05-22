10 road trip activities that don’t require screens

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Screens are an easy way to keep kids occupied on long trips, but it can be a bit unsettling when you realize they haven’t spoken in hours because they’ve been lost in their games and shows. Happily, there are plenty of road trip activities that don’t require screens and can help kids be a little more social while exercising their minds in fun ways. Here are 10 options—starting as low as just $7—that can be on your doorstep by this time tomorrow.

Mad Libs On the Road Education disguised as fun FTW! This little book has 21 fill-in-the-blank stories that will have the whole family giggling as kids insert T-Rexes into human situations and create songs about Han Solo and Barbie. It’s a great way to sneak a little reading comprehension and basic grammar building exercises into your road trip. $9.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Kanoodle This game challenges players to arrange 12 Tetris-like puzzle pieces into more than 200 different 2D and 3D shapes. The patterns are easy to start, but it doesn’t take long before kids’ spatial reasoning skills are put to the test. Plus, it packs up into a small, portable box that can easily slide into car cubbies and seat pouches. $26.49 on Amazon

The Ultimate Activity Book for Smart Girls This book is packed with 100 puzzles, games, and activities to keep pre-teen brains busy for hours at a time. There’s something for every interest, from word searches and crosswords to sudoku challenges and logic puzzles. The themes and illustrations are designed specifically to appeal to the budding interests of elementary school girls. $14.99 on Amazon

Rubik's Cube A true classic travel toy, the great thing about Rubik’s Cube is that the fun isn’t over once you’ve figured out how to solve it. The goal then switches to how fast you can solve it. Or learning to solve it with one hand. Or examining all the sides and then trying to solve it with your eyes closed. It’s not for all kids, but those who do fall for Rubik’s iconic puzzle may develop a lifelong passion. $11.25 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Road Trip Games: 50 Fun Games to Play in the Car This beautifully illustrated deck of travel activity cards can be a real lifesaver when your kids start making you realize just how much of a confined space your car really is. Each card contains rules for simple games—like I Spy and Never Have I Ever—that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults. Just pull one out, read the instructions, and let the fun commence. $28 on Amazon (was $33.5)

You may also like:

50 Scratch-Off Adventures and Family Night Games for Kids & Adults – $54.99

Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game – $24.99

Mattel Games Pictionary Board Game – $20.98

Foldology Foldology turns origami into a game. Each sheet of paper needs to be folded in a precise way to create a picture. Printed folding lines serve as a general guide, but you’ll need to work out the specific folds required to complete each image. It’s packaged as a pad of 100 sheets, with the easiest ones on top and the toughest at the end. $30.31 on Amazon (was $32.49)

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa & Doug Take-Along Magnetic Jigsaw Puzzles If your tiny tots love jigsaws, this pair of magnetic farm-themed puzzles is a must-have for your next road trip. It’s smartly packaged in book form. The mixed up pieces are magnetically attached to one page, letting kids examine them as they choose which ones to place on the puzzle board on the opposite page. Genius. $13.99 on Amazon

Scratch & Sketch Extreme Fantasy Art Fantasy-loving tweens and teens will find hours of creative fun in this art activity book. Use the included fine-tipped stylus to trace along the white lines of each intricate drawing, revealing the dazzling metallic tones beneath. Bonus: 20 blank pages at the back of the book let kids scratch out their own freestyle fantasy drawings. $17.99 on Amazon

Little Sticker Dolly Dressing Snow Princess How do you make a princess story even better for young readers? By letting them customize the young royal’s regal fashion as she walks in the snow, gathers winterberries, and goes ice skating. This little book is filled with cute illustrations and more than 200 stickers for kids to peel and paste to make the story their own. $10.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Would You Rather: Travel Edition Would you rather have your kids spend hours staring at a screen playing Pokemon or have them interact with the whole family and use their brains to noodle out the best answers to fun questions (like whether it would be better to live your whole life outside or inside)? We know which one we’d choose. $6.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Happy Salmon by Exploding Kittens – $30.00

Taco vs Burrito – $19.97

Pressman Charades for Kids – $9.97