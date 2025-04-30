SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Stylish dining finds for al fresco meals

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 30, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
al fresco meals View image in full screen
Set the scene for outdoor bliss.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nothing says summer bliss like the perfect al fresco setup – picture this: a gorgeous dining table set from Article as your stylish centerpiece, wine coolers chilling your favourite rosé, a darling picnic basket filled with treats, and pretty plates ready to serve up sunshine and smiles. Whether it’s brunch in the backyard or a sunset dinner under the stars, every detail sets the scene for outdoor bliss. Read on to create the dining experience of your dreams.

 

Mason Modern Outdoor Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Perfect for breezy lunches and starlit dinners, there’s no sacrifice on aesthetic with these outdoor dining plates that add elegance to every patio al fresco gathering.
$156 at Pottery Barn
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wicker Picnic Basket for 4
Turn every outing into a dreamy picnic with this charming willow basket – complete with a foldable wine table lid, cozy blanket, and all the essentials for a picture-perfect moment under the sun.
$232.76 on Amazon

 

Huski Wine Chille
Say goodbye to melting ice and hello to perfectly chilled wine – this ice bucket keeps your bottle at the ideal temperature for up to 6 hours, wherever the celebration takes you.
$62.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

Beige Placemats Set of 8
With a chic woven texture and clever design, these placemats don’t just sit pretty – they stay cool under heat, fight off stains, and will impress any guest.
$35.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Air-Tight Snack Box Containers
This adorable and super functional container keeps your snacks snug in 8 cozy compartments – perfect for staying neat and yummy on the go.
$19.89 on Amazon (was $21.99)

TÄRNÖ Bistro set, outdoor, black/light brown stained
This charming little set turns any balcony into a bistro, ready for morning coffees or sunset dinners.
$79.99 at Ikea
Story continues below advertisement

 

Outdoor Cooler Side Table
Chill out with this adorable 2-in-1 cooler table that keeps up to 48 cans icy-cold for 12 hours. Perfect for sunny patios, poolside hangs, or balcony brunches.
$134.99 on Amazon

 

Make It Pop Pie Dish
Serve up your signature sweets in this charming stoneware pie dish – perfect for everything from crumbles to show-stopping tarts. Its playful Kate Spade flair makes even leftovers feel like a treat.
$60 at Kate Spade

 

Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler 4 Pack 12 oz
With vibrant colours, sweat-free grip, and eco-conscious build, this cute little tumbler is your cheerful, unbreakable companion from picnics to campfires.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $44.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sardis 118 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Vintage Brown
Whether it’s a sunny brunch or family dinner, this table’s ready to host your favourite people. Seats up to 10.
$2499 at Article

 

