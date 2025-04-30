Stylish dining finds for al fresco meals

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing says summer bliss like the perfect al fresco setup – picture this: a gorgeous dining table set from Article as your stylish centerpiece, wine coolers chilling your favourite rosé, a darling picnic basket filled with treats, and pretty plates ready to serve up sunshine and smiles. Whether it’s brunch in the backyard or a sunset dinner under the stars, every detail sets the scene for outdoor bliss. Read on to create the dining experience of your dreams.

Mason Modern Outdoor Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Perfect for breezy lunches and starlit dinners, there’s no sacrifice on aesthetic with these outdoor dining plates that add elegance to every patio al fresco gathering. $156 at Pottery Barn

Wicker Picnic Basket for 4 Turn every outing into a dreamy picnic with this charming willow basket – complete with a foldable wine table lid, cozy blanket, and all the essentials for a picture-perfect moment under the sun. $232.76 on Amazon

Huski Wine Chille Say goodbye to melting ice and hello to perfectly chilled wine – this ice bucket keeps your bottle at the ideal temperature for up to 6 hours, wherever the celebration takes you. $62.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Beige Placemats Set of 8 With a chic woven texture and clever design, these placemats don’t just sit pretty – they stay cool under heat, fight off stains, and will impress any guest. $35.99 on Amazon

Air-Tight Snack Box Containers This adorable and super functional container keeps your snacks snug in 8 cozy compartments – perfect for staying neat and yummy on the go. $19.89 on Amazon (was $21.99)

TÄRNÖ Bistro set, outdoor, black/light brown stained This charming little set turns any balcony into a bistro, ready for morning coffees or sunset dinners. $79.99 at Ikea

Outdoor Cooler Side Table Chill out with this adorable 2-in-1 cooler table that keeps up to 48 cans icy-cold for 12 hours. Perfect for sunny patios, poolside hangs, or balcony brunches. $134.99 on Amazon

Make It Pop Pie Dish Serve up your signature sweets in this charming stoneware pie dish – perfect for everything from crumbles to show-stopping tarts. Its playful Kate Spade flair makes even leftovers feel like a treat. $60 at Kate Spade

Sardis 118 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Vintage Brown Whether it’s a sunny brunch or family dinner, this table’s ready to host your favourite people. Seats up to 10. $2499 at Article

