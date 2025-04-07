5 fuss-free tips for hosting the perfect Easter dinner

Send this page to someone via email

The key to a perfect Easter celebration isn’t in the details–it’s in making the details work for you. This year, forget the fuss and focus on creating an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy (including the host–a.k.a. you!). From pretty pastel décor to a self-serve drink station, we’ve rounded up five simple tips for hosting the perfect, joy-filled Easter dinner.

Fresh & festive décor

Welcome spring indoors with fresh blooms, soft pastels and natural textures. Think tulip-filled vases, pops of lilac and soft cotton or linen accents.

Sips, served!

Create a self-serve drink station stocked with fizzy mocktails for the littles and garden-party cocktails for the grown-ups. Extra charm points for chic coupes and floral garnishes.

The sweetest setup

Set the tone with a table that’s equal parts charming and chic a.k.a. layered linens, dainty doily placemats, bunny napkin rings and all the whimsical touches your heart desires.

Plate to perfection

Set the scene for a stylish feast with spring-inspired chargers, elegant gold cutlery (and the perfect roasting pan) for your showstopping spread. It’s all about those special details that make your Easter table truly shine.

Keep it sweet

End on a (sugar) high note with a dessert spread that’s almost too cute to eat–think crowd-pleasing carrot cake, a heavenly fondue setup and festive napkins that tie it all together.

