5 fuss-free tips for hosting the perfect Easter dinner

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 7, 2025 7:00 pm
2 min read
How to host Easter dinner View image in full screen
Read on for a joy-filled celebration!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The key to a perfect Easter celebration isn’t in the details–it’s in making the details work for you. This year, forget the fuss and focus on creating an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy (including the host–a.k.a. you!). From pretty pastel décor to a self-serve drink station, we’ve rounded up five simple tips for hosting the perfect, joy-filled Easter dinner.

 

Fresh & festive décor

Welcome spring indoors with fresh blooms, soft pastels and natural textures. Think tulip-filled vases, pops of lilac and soft cotton or linen accents.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Easter wreath
20-Inch Artificial Easter Eggs And Foliage Wreath
$96.99 at Wayfair.ca

 

Three-Legs Ceramic Bowl
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Easter pillow
Easter Pillow Covers
$33.46 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sips, served!

Create a self-serve drink station stocked with fizzy mocktails for the littles and garden-party cocktails for the grown-ups. Extra charm points for chic coupes and floral garnishes.

 

The Wine Savant Colored Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses
$89.95 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
Rattan Ice Bucket with Tongs
Rattan Ice Bucket with Tongs
$94.25 at Caspari

 

Cocktail Measuring Double Jiggers
$15.99 on Amazon

 

The sweetest setup

Set the tone with a table that’s equal parts charming and chic a.k.a. layered linens, dainty doily placemats, bunny napkin rings and all the whimsical touches your heart desires.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Okehampt Polyester Embroidered Round Doily
Okehampt Polyester Embroidered Round Doily
$58.99 at Wayfair.ca

 

Easter Table Runner
$18.99 on Amazon

 

Easter napkin rings
Easter Bunny Ear Napkin Rings Set
$9.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Printed Silicone Oven Mitts Set – $24.96

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

More Recommendations

Shark Handheld Vacuum – $92.99

 

Plate to perfection

Set the scene for a stylish feast with spring-inspired chargers, elegant gold cutlery (and the perfect roasting pan) for your showstopping spread. It’s all about those special details that make your Easter table truly shine.

 

Gold Charger Plates
$46.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Gourmex Black Ceramic Enamel Coated Roasting Pan
$39.95 on Amazon (was $42.95)

 

Easter cutlery
Runfly Matte Gold Silverware Set
$29.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Keep it sweet

End on a (sugar) high note with a dessert spread that’s almost too cute to eat–think crowd-pleasing carrot cake, a heavenly fondue setup and festive napkins that tie it all together.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ceramic Rabbit Tray
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Easter napkins
Little Eggs Paper Napkins
$6 at Simons

 

Starfrit Electric Fondue
$49.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Chefman Electric Warming Tray – $99.99

Sharpal Kitchen Chef Knife Sharpener – $21.99

Keurig Milk Frother – $49.99

