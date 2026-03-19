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The seasonal entertaining puzzle: you want to host a beautiful, festive gathering but aren’t sure where to start. Allow us to present our carefully curated edit of the most loved Easter hosting essentials. From floral-inspired tableware to charming woven baskets and whimsical Easter décor, we’ve gathered standout pieces from Simons, Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, and more. Think spring-ready accents, playful tabletop details, and must-have touches that transform any space into a warm, inviting celebration. Ready to elevate your Easter hosting game? Explore our handpicked roundup of festive favourites below.

Brunch versus dinner

Botanical Bunny Stoneware Dinnerware Collection This dinnerware collection from Pottery Barn looks like it came straight out of an Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland tea party, with delicate rabbits and botanical details. It features hand-painted stoneware and a soft white glaze—perfect if you want to impress your guests with an Easter dinner that feels like it came from a storybook. $74 - $357 at Pottery Barn

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Crack Me Up

Day at the farm egg cups Set of 2 These festive egg cups from Simons add a sweet touch to your breakfast table with adorable rabbits and chickens. It’s the perfect piece for Easter or any morning that needs a bit of spring fun. $14.00 at Simons

Baskets of Joy

Seagrass Easter Basket If you’re looking for something timeless, this woven seagrass basket from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come. $59.99 at Pottery Barn (was $75)

Hop to it

Faux Linen Napkins Add a soft, rustic elegance to your Easter table with handmade frayed edges and versatile faux linen material. Durable and reusable, they’re perfect for hosting holiday dinners while being machine washable for easy care. $18.99 on Amazon

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Chicks and cheers

Icon Juice Glass This juice glass from Anthropologie is a handblown, one-of-a-kind glass featuring carefully hand-applied beaded icons, making each piece unique and perfect for gifting or everyday use. Sold individually, this charming glass is ideal for cold beverages. $11.20 at Anthropologie (was $16.00)

Egg-cellent Treasures

Lit Easter Egg Bauble Tree This Lit Easter Egg Bauble Tree transforms your Easter décor into a luminous celebration, its 30–50 twinkling LED lights casting a radiant glow over a curated mix of vibrant baubles. Elegant and battery-operated, it’s the must-have statement piece for a festive tablescape or springtime vignette. $141 - $197 at Pottery Barn

Gingham Glow

Seasonal gingham table runner Set the scene for Easter lunch with this mint gingham table runner. Measuring 33 × 230 cm and made from an easy-care recycled cotton and polyester blend, its classic check pattern exudes fresh spring energy. It pairs beautifully with crisp white dinnerware and a festive centrepiece like fresh flowers or pastel eggs. $24.00 at Simons

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Golden hour

Taper Candles - Set of 6 Take everything up a notch with this set of six pure, unscented paraffin wax candles, each featuring a cotton wick for a clean, steady burn. Safe and versatile, they’re perfect for creating the ultimate dinner table ambiance. $13.97 - $44 at Pottery Barn

Springtime Sip

Spring flowers pitcher This sweet pitcher has tiny flowers in tart tones to make your heart melt. Made from shiny ceramic, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe. Pair it with matching pieces from Simons to create a stunning, cohesive table setting. $24.00 at Simons

Gilded gleam

Stainless Steel Gold Flatware Set Nothing screams high-class like a gold flatware set. Elevate your dining experience with this stunning 40-piece set, designed to dazzle your guests every time you entertain. $59.99 on Amazon

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Blossom and vine

Noverlife 1.8M Easter Garland Twisting vines, tiny blooms, and a medley of pastel eggs create a garland that sings of spring. Stretching six feet long, it enlivens mantles, doors, and tables. $19.79 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Bunny sprout

Easter Bunny Topiary, 35 Inch, by My Texas House Celebrate spring with the 35 inch Easter Bunny Topiary from My Texas House, perfect for brightening up any indoor or covered porch space. Its charming boxwood design and ready-to-display pot make it a playful and festive addition to your seasonal decor. $69.98 at Walmart

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

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Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

24 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toy Prefilled Easter Eggs – $25.99

Floral Bunny Stoneware Tiered Stand – $95.99

Sharpal Kitchen Chef Knife Sharpener – $21.99