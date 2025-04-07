Menu

The Curator

The Curator’s ultimate Easter guide: Baskets, activities and décor ideas

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 7, 2025 8:30 am
1 min read
It's time to get prepped for Easter fun. View image in full screen
It's time to get prepped for Easter fun.
As grass starts looking a little greener and flowers start to bloom, it’s time to get prepped for Easter fun. Woven baskets, milk chocolates, unique home decor and more, we’re feeling nostalgic with these festive items that are sure to make this holiday extra special. Read on for kid and family-approved Easter magic.

 

Personalized Easter Basket for Kids
These adorable Baster baskets for kids are personalized to make this easter celebration extra special – perfect for Easter egg hunts or as a festive decor piece.
$29.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Seagrass Easter Basket
If you’re looking for something a little more timeless, this woven seagrass option from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come.
$59.99 at Pottery Barn (was $75)

 

Easter Bunny Carrot Garland
Add a little hop, a dash of charm, and a sprinkle of spring magic with our Bunny & Carrot Garland – it’s Easter cuteness all strung together!
$22.99 on Amazon

 

easter decor
Rustic Easter Egg Cloche
This handcrafted terracotta egg from Pottery Barn is both festive and beautiful – a glowing centerpiece that’ll steal the spotlight at your Easter table.
$57.99 at Pottery Barn (was $84)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Tulip silhouette egg cups
Made from shiny ceramic, these delicate egg cups are perfect for Easter brunches.
$9.50 at Simons

 

west elm decor
Wooden Bunnies
Available individually or as a set of three, these handcrafted bunnies are crafted from responsibly sourced mango wood in a beautiful ash finish and will add a rustic charm to your home.
$89.99 at West Elm (was $113)

 

Porcelain Floral Plates
Adorned with elegant florals, this porcelain plate set is giving Alice in Wonderland (in the best way!).
$56.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Luxurious Tulip Blossom Polysilk Wreath
Celebrate the season in full bloom! This faux tulip wreath brings a pop of springtime joy to your home with its colourful blossoms, lush greenery, and rustic twig base.
$108.99 at Wayfair (was $182.99)

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news

24 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toy Prefilled Easter Eggs – $25.99

Floral Bunny Stoneware Tiered Stand – $95.99

DIY Bird House Kit for Kids – $51.91

 

 

 

Cadbury Mini Eggs
Stock up now – because no Easter hunt is complete without a handful (or basketful!) of Cadbury mini eggs.
$11.28 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

24 PCS Fillable Easter Eggs
Crack open the fun this Easter with 24 fillable eggs, ready to be stuffed with sweet surprises for the ultimate bunny-approved hunt.
$12.99 on Amazon

 

12 Pcs Easter Eggs Shell Bunny Shaped Novelty Themed Character Containers
Add a pop of fun to your celebrations with these bright fillable containers, great for holding Easter goodies for the little ones.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

LEGO Easter Rabbits Display 288pcs
I can’t think of a better way to spend Easter with the kiddos than by building this 288-piece bunny LEGO set. Interactive screen-free fun, what more could you ask for?
$58.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The EggMazing Easter Egg Mini Decorator Kit Arts and Crafts Set
With just a spin and a marker, you’ll turn plain eggs into dazzling designs. No dyes and no mess!
$28.97 on Amazon (was $34.99)

 

Cast, Paint & Plant Kit for Kids & Teens
Unleash your inner artist, gardener, and potter all in one go. Create, paint, and plant your own vibrant flower garden with this all-in-one kit.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Brain Games – Sticker by Letter: Happy Easter Activity Book – $14.50

Story continues below advertisement

41 Pcs Easter Egg Decorating DIY Kit – $22.99

Let’s Color Easter Eggs: A Coloring Book – $21.40

Fillable Easter Carrots Containers – $21.99

More from The Curator
