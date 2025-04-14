Bed making 101: How to make a hotel-perfect bed at home

There’s something almost magical about slipping into a perfectly made hotel bed—the smooth sheets, the plush top, that crisp tuck. But unless you moonlight as a housekeeper at a five-star resort, making a bed like that at home can feel like a full-body workout. Luckily, Here’s how you how to cheat the system—with tools and products that do the heavy lifting for you—so you can turn your everyday bed into a luxury retreat.

The secret to a smooth duvet: Duvet cover snaps

Duvet Cover Fasteners A lumpy duvet is the fastest way to ruin that hotel-bed vibe (and a terrible challenge to face at 3 AM). These iron-on duvet cover snaps are a game-changer—just iron one snap into each corner of your duvet cover and its matching piece onto the duvet. The next time you wash your bedding, all you have to do is snap it back into place. No more shaking, stuffing, or swearing. They’re invisible once installed and totally secure—no more chasing the corner. $21.99 on Amazon

Slippery sheets, meet your match: Bed sheet holder straps

FeelAtHome Bed Sheet Holder If your fitted sheet pops off in the night and you wake up in the morning dreading having to replace the fitted sheets, yet again, it’s time for bed sheet suspenders. These are slipped under your mattress (where they will remain) and clip onto your sheet corners to keep everything tightly in place—no mattress lifting required. They’re adjustable to fit any bed size, from Twin to California King, and made with sheet-safe grips that won’t rip your fabric. $17 on Amazon

Tight tucks without the back pain: The sheet tucker tool

NiHome Mattress Lifter Want that hotel-style sheet tuck without wrenching your back? That magazine-worthy made bed without wasting an hour? The sheet tucker is basically a paddle that glides sheets smooth and tucks them tightly under the mattress giving you a perfect, tightly made bed every time. Smooth and tuck the sheets with this paddle – it’s a photo stylist’s and home stager’s secret. It’s ergonomic, made of solid teak wood, and designed to save your wrists and back. Ideal for anyone with mobility issues—or anyone who just hates wrestling with bedding. $17.97 on Amazon

Keep it clean: Mattress and pillow protectors (yes, you need these!)

Utopia Bedding Waterproof Mattress Protector Not using a mattress protector should be a crime: spills, sweat, pets, dust mites, mold—your mattress is a sponge for all of it. Without protection, your mattress is exposed to these which can lead to sleep, air quality and possible health issues. These bamboo viscose protectors are breathable, waterproof, and soft—not that crunchy plastic stuff from the past. $25.99 on Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bamboo Viscose Waterproof Pillow Protector These pillow protectors zip up completely to lock out dust mites, sweat stains, moisture and allergens (I’m talking to you, person that goes to sleep with a wet head). They’re comfy, cool, and machine washable… and they’ll save your bed from becoming a science experiment. $15.29 on Amazon (was $16.99)

The final touch: 5-inch shredded memory foam mattress topper

WhatsBedding 5 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper The secret to that dreamy hotel-bed plop? A good mattress topper. This one is 5 inches thick with fluffy, breathable shredded memory foam that supports without sinking. It’s got an anti-slip bottom and elastic straps to hold it in place, even if you toss and turn. The baffle box stitching keeps the fill evenly distributed, so no weird lumps. It arrives vacuum-sealed—just give it 24 hours to fluff up and then… dive in. $89.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

