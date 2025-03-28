Say hello to spring with big savings from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Who’s ready for good hair, dewy skin and a winter is *finally* over playlist for your new speaker-to-go? Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and we’ve rounded up a curated collection of sweet savings on drool-worthy items at every price point.
This sale is open to all shoppers, but Prime members get exclusive access to special discounts. Sign up here! These deals won’t last, so shop now before the sale ends on March 30.
Available in happy uplifting shades like Buttercup and Electric Lavender, Simple Modern’s rubberized beach totes are low maintenance (read: just hose it down!) and super cute, to boot. Bonus: the XL is big enough to fit your groceries–and your pickle ball gear.
In an ocean of identical tumblers, choose a four-season stainless steel version that is unmistakably yours like this version from Simple Modern in Ombré: Midnight. Your oat milk light-ice latté will thank you.
They had me at water resistant, but I also heart the carry handle (read: dock party!) and long-lasting battery life on this SoundLink Revolve+ portable wireless Bluetooth speaker from industry lead Bose.
For the two weeks that I owned my Dyson Air Wrap (prior to its alleged theft by my teenagers), I truly adored it. Using enhanced airflow technology, this is a multi-styler with attachments for styling curling/coily locks as well as smoothing hair without extreme heat damage.
