Say hello to spring with big savings from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

Who’s ready for good hair, dewy skin and a winter is *finally* over playlist for your new speaker-to-go? Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, and we’ve rounded up a curated collection of sweet savings on drool-worthy items at every price point.

This sale is open to all shoppers, but Prime members get exclusive access to special discounts. Sign up here! These deals won’t last, so shop now before the sale ends on March 30.

20% off

Simple Modern Beach Bag in Buttercup Available in happy uplifting shades like Buttercup and Electric Lavender, Simple Modern’s rubberized beach totes are low maintenance (read: just hose it down!) and super cute, to boot. Bonus: the XL is big enough to fit your groceries–and your pickle ball gear. $86.22 on Amazon

20% off

Simple Modern Beach Bag in Almond Birch If you like a more subtle pop of colour, this cutie in Almond Birch is calling your name. $99.77 on Amazon

15% off

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler In an ocean of identical tumblers, choose a four-season stainless steel version that is unmistakably yours like this version from Simple Modern in Ombré: Midnight. Your oat milk light-ice latté will thank you. $29.6 on Amazon (was $34.99)

19% off

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ They had me at water resistant, but I also heart the carry handle (read: dock party!) and long-lasting battery life on this SoundLink Revolve+ portable wireless Bluetooth speaker from industry lead Bose. $299.99 on Amazon (was $369)

19% off

Dyson Airwrap For the two weeks that I owned my Dyson Air Wrap (prior to its alleged theft by my teenagers), I truly adored it. Using enhanced airflow technology, this is a multi-styler with attachments for styling curling/coily locks as well as smoothing hair without extreme heat damage. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

25% off

Clinique Moisture Surge Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Free of phthalates, parabens and oxybenzones, Clinique Moisture Surge broad spectrum SPF 28 sheer hydrator both hydrates (I apply mine before applying makeup) as well as protects. $48 on Amazon (was $64)

25% off

Clinique Deep Comfort Body Butter Safe for eczema-prone skin, Clinique’s deep comfort body butter is enriched with premium shea butter and glycerin. $41.25 on Amazon (was $55)

25% off

Clinique For Men Post-Shave Soother Designed to help avoid pesky shave bumps and burning, I appreciate the lightness of this Clinique for Men post-shave soother lotion. $30 on Amazon (was $40)

25% off

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock The included speaker dock for this Google Pixel Tablet will keep it charged and ready. Bonus? It features Google AI technology for shockingly smooth streaming and high calibre video calls. $599 on Amazon (was $799)

20% off

Google Pixel Buds Pro2 Also compatible with Android, these Google Pixel Buds Pro are noise-cancelling and have up to 31 hours of battery life. And if there were 31 hours in a day? I promise I could talk for all 31 of them. $239.99 on Amazon (was $299)

