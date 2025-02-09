Shop our top 6 deals of the week

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Looking to shop discounts?Read on for our six deals of the week. Save big on Vitamix, Samsung and more coveted brand items.
The Vitamix E320 is your ticket to effortlessly creamy smoothies, soups, and sauces with its powerful 1500-watt motor and precision blending. With a spacious 1.89L container and durable stainless steel blades, it’s the perfect for creating delicious moments every day.
Make cleaning feel effortless with this powerful cordless vacuum, delivering 35 minutes of continuous suction to tackle every mess. With LED lights and a rotating brush head, no dust bunny stands a chance—even in the trickiest corners. Grab it while it’s 70% off!
This massage gun is both powerful and portable, giving you instant muscle relief anytime, anywhere. With its patented triangle shape and 3-speed settings, the Theragun mini is your trusted wellness companion for combating aches and pains on the go.
Grace & Stella’s Dew-Tox & Chill is the ultimate self-care treat for your skin, leaving it refreshed, hydrated, and glowing. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, this mask brings relaxation and radiance, making it an award-winning addition to your skincare routine.
More Recommendations
Transform your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub with this Samsung 85 inch smart TV. With stunning HDR visuals and a sleek design, every movie night feels like a front-row cinema experience.
Breathe easy and stay comfortable with the Dyson HP02, the perfect blend of air purifier, heater, and fan all in one sleek design. With its HEPA filter, it captures even the tiniest particles, keeping your air fresh, pure, and just the right temperature all year long.
