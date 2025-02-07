Last minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can still get in time

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not too late to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved ones! Whether you’re looking for a romantic cookbook, a luxurious fragrance, sweet Galentine’s treats, or something in between, we’ve curated a selection of thoughtful gifts to make this holiday absolutely unforgettable. Read on for dreamy finds.

I Love You: Recipes from the Heart Join actress, activist, and New York Times bestselling author Pamela Anderson on a deeply personal culinary journey that harmonizes style, compassion, and the pleasures of plant-based cooking. With 80 soul-nourishing recipes inspired by her humble upbringing and world travels, Pamela invites you into her Vancouver Island kitchen to explore delicious, vegetable-based dishes that are as comforting as they are indulgent. $44.86 on Amazon

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment Eau de Parfum for Women This Calvin Klein scent is both romantic and feminine, with a blend of litchi, pomegranate blossom, water lily, Chinese pink peony, guava, musk, and woody notes. Whether it’s for gifting or wearing on your special date, this light fragrance will wrap you in a soft, enchanting aroma. $45 on Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi This compact coffee machine brews the perfect cup with just one touch—whether you’re craving a bold espresso or a smooth cold brew. Available in this adorably festive shade of pink, perfect for your coffee-loving Valentine. $99 on Amazon (was $159.15)

Dove Pro-Retinol Serum: 48hr Moisture, Visibly Firms & Improves Elasticity This serum from Dove is a game-changer for your skin. With ultra-hydration that plumps and firms, it contains powerful ingredients like pro-retinol, collagen peptides, and niacinamide, all working together in this fast-absorbing formula to support your skin’s moisture barrier, leaving it brighter, more radiant, and beautifully nourished. Affordable and can be gifted to almost anyone – say goodbye to dry skin this winter! $15.99 on Amazon (was $17.85)

Papyrus Romantic Valentines Day Card This stunning Valentine’s Day card by Papyrus is the perfect way to tell someone they have your heart, with shimmering foil and gem embellishments adding extra sparkle. $12.43 on Amazon

HERSHEY'S Galentine's Box Sweeten your Galentine’s celebration with this HERSHEY’S Valentine’s Day Candy Box, filled with all your favorite chocolates. It’s the perfect treat to share with your besties and show them how much they mean to you. $11.97 on Amazon

Cureus Label Wireless Bra This vintage-meets-modern bralette is as comfy as it is cute. Made from premium cotton and finished with eye-catching zigzag stitching and a delicate mesh bow, it offers a gentle lift without the underwire, fitting true to size with added stretch. $75.00 at Cureus Label

Metro Folio Kit This ultra-microfibre vegan leather accessory from Monos is designed to keep your essentials organized whether you’re traveling or relaxing by the pool. Made with water-resistant materials, it offers storage for your passport, e-reader, and more, all while easily pairing with your backpack or duffel. $75 at Monos

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - Small/Medium Stay on top of your day with the Apple Watch SE, blending style, fitness tracking, and smart features in one sleek package. With its dreamy Starlight finish and comfy sport band, it’s the perfect companion for workouts, notifications, and everything in between. $279.99 at Best Buy (was $329.99)

Vintage Art Deco Blush Pink Coupe Glasses with Gold Rims These stunning blush pink coupe glasses are perfect for a glamorous Galentine’s celebration. Handcrafted with golden rims and an art deco style, they’re the ideal way to sip champagne or cocktails in timeless elegance while enjoying a fun, bubbly night with your girls. $59.99 on Amazon

LEGO Flowers These LEGO flowers let you build a bouquet that never wilts—perfect for adding a touch of romance to any space. Perfect for building and displaying, you can craft a heartfelt, everlasting gift that’s just as sweet as the real thing. $79.86 on Amazon

