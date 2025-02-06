Budget-friendly & cozy ways to have a romantic date night at home

Send this page to someone via email

Creating a memorable date night doesn’t have to involve going out or spending a fortune. With a little creativity, you can set the mood for a cozy, romantic evening right at home. From candlelit dinners to movie marathons, these budget-friendly ideas will make your night special without breaking the bank.

Sushi Making Kit A cozy sushi date date at home? Yes please! This diy sushi-making kit has everything you need to make your favourite rolls. Nothing says love like teaming up to learn something new. $32.99 on Amazon

Love Lingual Intimacy Couples Card Game Ignite the spark with an intimacy card game designed to deepen connections and bring you closer than ever. Let the fun, flirty, and meaningful conversations begin! $29.95 on Amazon (was $34.95)

Artificial Red Rose Petals with Pieces Heart Romantic Flameless LED Tea Light Candles Set the mood for romance with this all-in-one Valentine’s Day decor set from Amazon, featuring 1,000 artificial red rose petals and 24 heart-shaped candles. Perfect for creating a dreamy, love-filled atmosphere. $21.99 on Amazon

Date Night Cookbook And Activities For Couples: Recipes And Games For A Romantic Night In Spice up your date nights with delicious recipes and fun activities designed to bring you closer, all in one cozy cookbook. From cooking together to playful games, this date night Cookbook will be your go-to resource for igniting romance. $26.99 at Indigo

LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses A timeless gift that never wilts, this LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses lets you enjoy the beauty of fresh blooms without the upkeep—perfect for any flower lover or LEGO enthusiast. $54.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

burn no. 3 Soy-Based Massage Candle Turn up the heat—gently! Burn’s skin-softening jojoba and soybean oil formula melts at an ultra-low temperature, creating a warm, sensual massage oil that’s safe to pour directly onto the skin. $47 at Maude

Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray Your valentine will swoon at the sight of a spread on this gorgeous platter. Made from premium bamboo and even features a hidden drawer with cheese knives and cocktail forks. This board set has everything you need to create a stunning charcuterie masterpiece that’s as fun to serve as it is to eat. $59.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Mini Projector with Projector Screen This adorable mini projector brings all the cozy vibes. With 1080P support, enhanced brightness, and a long-lasting lamp life, it’s perfect for movie nights, gaming sessions, and limitless entertainment. $99.99 on Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit Shake up date night with this 25-piece premium bar set—everything you need to craft perfect cocktails, all elegantly organized in a sleek bamboo stand. $55.99 on Amazon

Pasta Maker Accessories Mixers 3 in 1 Set for KitchenAid Italian anyone? Make your date night extra special by crafting fresh, homemade pasta together with this easy-to-use 3-in-1 pasta maker, and enjoy a fun, hands-on dinner experience. $79.99 on Amazon

Love Duels The Ultimate Date Night Game Spark laughter, deep conversations, and a little friendly competition with Love Duels, the ultimate date night game for couples! Whether you’re newly in love or longtime partners, this fun and flirty game will bring you closer with every question, challenge, and duel. $29.99 at Indigo

