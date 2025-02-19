Give your life a glow-up with these glam finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it’s a matching set for your March break vacay or upping the gourmet experience from four to five-stars in your guest room… we’ve got slick inspo for homebodies, pet lovers and jet setters alike this week.
Spring Break Jump Start
Putting off planning your escape-from-reality wardrobe until a few days before departure will only add to your boatloads of stress. Be zen, princess. Plan now.
With puffers in a ga-zillion colour ways and patterns, I highly encourage going down the four-legged rabbit hole with the Montréal-based brand GF Pet. This version is water repellant, adjustable and comes in 9 sizes options.
With the exurbanite cost of hotels and fierce competition in the (stylish) short-term rental market – the guest room at your house? Just got way more attractive for out-of-town friends and family. Time for some spit and polish!
