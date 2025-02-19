Menu

The Curator

Give your life a glow-up with these glam finds

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted February 19, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
Glow-up finds View image in full screen
Slick inspo for homebodies, pet lovers and jet setters alike.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s a matching set for your March break vacay or upping the gourmet experience from four to five-stars in your guest room… we’ve got slick inspo for homebodies, pet lovers and jet setters alike this week.

 

Spring Break Jump Start

Putting off planning your escape-from-reality wardrobe until a few days before departure will only add to your boatloads of stress. Be zen, princess. Plan now.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Women's White Two-Piece
What’s not to l-o-v-e? You’ll be packing this cotton blend wonder-set for your next ten vacays!
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Straw Clutch Envelope Purse
Wear your favourite new straw bag across the body or strap-free as an evening clutch. P.S. Let’s hear it for pom poms.
$24.89 on Amazon

 

Slouchy Crossbody Bag - Toile Print Quilted
Slouchy Crossbody Bag Toile Print Quilted
Polished practicality. Ela handbags are Canadian-owned, beautifully crafted and socially responsible.
$108 on elahandbags.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Babaton Encourage Poplin Dress
Babaton Encourage Poplin Dress
The Encourage Poplin dress can float between poolside and a fancy dinner. Also available in sage and navy.
$168 at Aritzia

 

Women’s Chic Foam Flip Flops  – $23.39

TnAction TnaBUTTER New Rhythm 7-inch Romper – $38.99 at Aritzia (was $78)

Babaton The New Stedman Coat in Virgin Wool – $243.75 at Aritzia (was $325)

 

Chic Chien

Uh, because dogs are people, too (except cooler).

Story continues below advertisement

 

Nibana Silent Custom Dog Tags
I ordered these I.D. tags for my six-year-old Shar Pei, Greta, because I wanted something subtle, durable and, most importantly, clink-free.
$7.99 on Amazon

 

Sosua Collar
Stain-proof and stink-proof (phew!), the well-priced, handmade Furry Beads brand is made with love in VanCity.
$29.99 at furrybeads.ca

 

Color Block Dog Puffer in Purple
Coluor Block Dog Puffer in Purple
With puffers in a ga-zillion colour ways and patterns, I highly encourage going down the four-legged rabbit hole with the Montréal-based brand GF Pet. This version is water repellant, adjustable and comes in 9 sizes options.
$49.99 at gfpet.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

Slow Feeder Dog Bowl
A pet maze slow feeder is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also lowers the risk of choking and bloating for your princess. Also available in green and grey.
$17.99 on Amazon

 

Chuckit! Indoor Ball Dog Toy – $10.24

SÄKER Dog Paw Balm – $23.95

Pet Water Fountain – $29.99

 

Guest Room Glow-Up

With the exurbanite cost of hotels and fierce competition in the (stylish) short-term rental market – the guest room at your house? Just got way more attractive for out-of-town friends and family. Time for some spit and polish!

Story continues below advertisement

 

Plug-In Night Lights
Glow-up, literally. These cool or warm-toned plug-ins are dimmable and shockingly more sophisticated than the sketchy way-finders we were raised on.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

NO.3 Oak Blush Candle
NO.3 Oak Blush Candle
Based in Kelowna, B.C., Marin founder Mackenzie Dempsey (at home, below) uses personal photographs from her Canadian travels to brand each of her hand-poured, clean burning soy-based candles.
$44 on marinthebrand.com

 

Wood Bead Garland
Coil these farmhouse beads atop a stack of books on a dresser or hang them as art. Either way, a wooden garland adds five-star warmth and charm.
$9.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Glass Apothecary Jars – $18.59

Anthropologie Beau Bow Gold Picture Frame – $44

Antique Wall Mirror – $119.99

