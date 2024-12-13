Shop smart, save big: The GST/HST holiday is here!

Send this page to someone via email

Great news for holiday shoppers! The Government of Canada is offering a temporary GST/HST holiday from December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025. During this festive period, a wide range of items—from baby essentials and books to sweet treats, video game consoles, and even artificial Christmas trees—will be GST/HST-free. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself or check off your gift list with no extra tax! Here’s a roundup of some of the best items you can snag while the savings last–all from Amazon!

Books

Atomic Habits by James Clear Master the art of small changes with Atomic Habits. James Clear’s proven strategies make building good habits and breaking bad ones simple, helping you achieve remarkable results in everyday life. $23.38 on Amazon (was $36)

Baby & kids' must-haves

PandaEar Set of 3 Cute Silicone Baby Bibs Keep mealtime mess-free with this 3-pack of silicone bibs! Featuring a sturdy spill pocket, adjustable fit for ages 6 months to 6 years, and soft, durable silicone, they’re stylish, practical, and budget-friendly. $16.95 on Amazon

Toys, cards & board games

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car Build and race the iconic McLaren 2023 Formula 1 Race Car with this LEGO Speed Champions set. Featuring authentic details, a driver minifigure, and 245 pieces, it’s perfect for kids and car enthusiasts alike. $29.86 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Kids' apparel

Moyel Funny Socks for Boys Score big with these fun hockey socks. Designed for kids aged 8-12, they’re soft, breathable, and feature vibrant hockey patterns—perfect for school, home, or gifting to hockey fans. $29.99 on Amazon

Video games & consoles

Meta Quest 3 512GB Step into next-level mixed reality with the Meta Quest 3 512GB. Get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month Meta Quest+ trial ($100 value) included. With life-like 4K graphics, immersive audio, and all-day comfort, it’s your gateway to unparalleled experiences. $679.99 on Amazon

Food & snacks

KitKat Holiday Cabin Kit Create sweet holiday memories with the KitKat Holiday Cabin Kit. This easy, no-bake activity includes KitKat bars, Smarties, icing, and sprinkles to build and enjoy a candy cabin together. $12.12 on Amazon (was $13.47)

