Shop smart, save big: The GST/HST holiday is here!

Great news for holiday shoppers! The Government of Canada is offering a temporary GST/HST holiday from December 14, 2024, to February 15, 2025. During this festive period, a wide range of items—from baby essentials and books to sweet treats, video game consoles, and even artificial Christmas trees—will be GST/HST-free. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself or check off your gift list with no extra tax! Here’s a roundup of some of the best items you can snag while the savings last–all from Amazon!
Books
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set – $69.99
Cher: Part One: The Memoir – $26.99
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney – $26.60
The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah – $16.04
The Holiday Cottage: A Novel – $14.99
Baby & kids' must-haves
Pampers Diapers Size 1/Newborn – $40.80
Huggies Little Swimmers Disposable Swim Diapers – $11.49
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot – $23.97
Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table – $119.96
Maxi-Cosi Pria All-in-One Car Seat – $549.99
Toys, cards & board games
Monopoly Deal Card Game – $5.97
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle – $13.57
Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm – $49.99
The Uzzle 3.0 Board Game – $59.99
Kids' apparel
Hanes Boys 4 Pack Crew Shirt – $14.03
Fruit of the Loom Assorted Boxer Briefs – $12.97
Azarxis Kids Fleece Balaclava – $21.99
Kids Boys Pajama Sonic the Hedgehog Set – $31.99
Video games & consoles
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch – $29.99
Just Dance 2025 Limited Edition (Cib) – Nintendo Switch – $34.99
Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – $397.99
PS5 Console Fortnite Cobalt Star Disc Edition – $549.96
Food & snacks
Hubba Bubba Mixed Fruit Flavoured Bubble Gum – $3.75
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps – $5.42
LINDT LINDOR Mint Milk Chocolate Truffles – $6.49
Quality Street Assorted Chocolates – $14.97
