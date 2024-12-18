Last-minute gift ideas (that will arrive on time!)

Send this page to someone via email

Exactly one more week until you get a well-deserved break from brainstorming chic treats, spritzing cedar boughs and re-tying bows around your balsam and fir candle-scape. Even better? I’ve curated a list of clever treasures that are deliverable right to your doorstep. Happy Holidays! XO, Susie.

For the rad Dad

Whether the lovable papa in your life is a Ted Lasso-type or an iron-pumping Dusty Mayron (aka Mark Wahlberg from Daddy’s Home), chances are he’ll be stoked just to get a gift.

Phone Docking Station Dude Items can be parked on one elegant landing pad thanks to this bedside docking station and catch-all. $45.99 on Amazon

Carhartt Toque This Carhartt toque comes in a ton of different pantones, but there’s something about safety orange that ups the game here. $28.99 on Amazon

Revenge of the Tippoing Point by Malcolm Gladwell I recommend Revenge of the Tipping Point for the dad (or anyone) who chooses the wisdom of Canadian-born modern philosopher Malcolm Gladwell over surfing social media before bed. $24.49 on Amazon (was $41)

For you, Queen

Whether your queen is a teen (oh I feel you mama) or a 50+ queen – these items will dazzle at every age category.

Quilted Tote Puffer Bag I can’t decide which I like more, the giant quilted squares on this astro-shoulder puffer or the cheeky sheen. Also available in black and ivory. $45.99 on Amazon

Empty Eye Shadow Palette Container This is a de-pot makeup palette. De-potting is when you remove your favourite makeup products (in this case, eyeshadows) from a variety of different sets – and then amalgamate them into one custom palette kit with the help of a tiny metal spatula and these little magnetic pots that click into place. In other words, you can curate a palette of your top products into one spot like a pro. $11.66 on Amazon

Faux Fur Claw Clips I own this exact set of teddy bear hair clips, and at 51-years old, I’m completely obsessed with them. Money saver pro tip: buy the pack and split them between stockings. Buy on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curl Set We could have never predicted this kind of genius when I was working hard to torch my hair into Molly Ringwald curls in the 80’s. Satin heatless curling set by cult-status beauty brand Kitsch. $21.99 on Amazon

Glamourous Gadgets

I was not a gadget girl until I met these flashy players.

Coffee Mug Warmer Put an end to microwaving your morning jet fuel. Temperature-controlled mug warmer (with a large base for a variety of mug sizes) for desk, bedside or pretty much anywhere you decide to take down a toddy. $42.99 on Amazon

Mini Digital Camera I’m a sucker for anything that’s distilled down into its most miniature form, and this digital keychain camera is absolutely no different. $34.99 on Amazon

Pet Camera Owners who install a pet cam will tell you that these are a game changer for four-legged latch-key kids (cue the hilarious cat content). $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Sunrise Alarm Clock Lamp Create a gentle sunrise for your prince or princess thanks to this aesthetically pleasing, slowly-to-rise digital alarm clock. $59.99 on Amazon

