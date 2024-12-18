Menu

The Curator

Last-minute gift ideas (that will arrive on time!)

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted December 18, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Last-minute gifts Amazon View image in full screen
Clever treasures that are deliverable to your doorstep.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Exactly one more week until you get a well-deserved break from brainstorming chic treats, spritzing cedar boughs and re-tying bows around your balsam and fir candle-scape. Even better? I’ve curated a list of clever treasures that are deliverable right to your doorstep. Happy Holidays! XO, Susie.

 

For the rad Dad

Whether the lovable papa in your life is a Ted Lasso-type or an iron-pumping Dusty Mayron (aka Mark Wahlberg from Daddy’s Home), chances are he’ll be stoked just to get a gift.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Phone Docking Station
Dude Items can be parked on one elegant landing pad thanks to this bedside docking station and catch-all.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

Carhartt Toque
This Carhartt toque comes in a ton of different pantones, but there’s something about safety orange that ups the game here.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

Revenge of the Tippoing Point by Malcolm Gladwell
I recommend Revenge of the Tipping Point for the dad (or anyone) who chooses the wisdom of Canadian-born modern philosopher Malcolm Gladwell over surfing social media before bed.
$24.49 on Amazon (was $41)
Story continues below advertisement

 

For you, Queen

Whether your queen is a teen (oh I feel you mama) or a 50+ queen – these items will dazzle at every age category.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Quilted Tote Puffer Bag
I can’t decide which I like more, the giant quilted squares on this astro-shoulder puffer or the cheeky sheen. Also available in black and ivory.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

Empty Eye Shadow Palette Container
This is a de-pot makeup palette. De-potting is when you remove your favourite makeup products (in this case, eyeshadows) from a variety of different sets – and then amalgamate them into one custom palette kit with the help of a tiny metal spatula and these little magnetic pots that click into place. In other words, you can curate a palette of your top products into one spot like a pro.
$11.66 on Amazon

 

Faux Fur Claw Clips
I own this exact set of teddy bear hair clips, and at 51-years old, I’m completely obsessed with them. Money saver pro tip: buy the pack and split them between stockings.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curl Set
We could have never predicted this kind of genius when I was working hard to torch my hair into Molly Ringwald curls in the 80’s. Satin heatless curling set by cult-status beauty brand Kitsch.
$21.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Glamourous Gadgets

I was not a gadget girl until I met these flashy players.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Coffee Mug Warmer
Put an end to microwaving your morning jet fuel. Temperature-controlled mug warmer (with a large base for a variety of mug sizes) for desk, bedside or pretty much anywhere you decide to take down a toddy.
$42.99 on Amazon

 

Mini Digital Camera
I’m a sucker for anything that’s distilled down into its most miniature form, and this digital keychain camera is absolutely no different.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Pet Camera
Owners who install a pet cam will tell you that these are a game changer for four-legged latch-key kids (cue the hilarious cat content).
$49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sunrise Alarm Clock Lamp
Create a gentle sunrise for your prince or princess thanks to this aesthetically pleasing, slowly-to-rise digital alarm clock.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

