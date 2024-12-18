Last-minute gift ideas (that will arrive on time!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Exactly one more week until you get a well-deserved break from brainstorming chic treats, spritzing cedar boughs and re-tying bows around your balsam and fir candle-scape. Even better? I’ve curated a list of clever treasures that are deliverable right to your doorstep. Happy Holidays! XO, Susie.
For the rad Dad
Whether the lovable papa in your life is a Ted Lasso-type or an iron-pumping Dusty Mayron (aka Mark Wahlberg from Daddy’s Home), chances are he’ll be stoked just to get a gift.
This is a de-pot makeup palette. De-potting is when you remove your favourite makeup products (in this case, eyeshadows) from a variety of different sets – and then amalgamate them into one custom palette kit with the help of a tiny metal spatula and these little magnetic pots that click into place. In other words, you can curate a palette of your top products into one spot like a pro.
Put an end to microwaving your morning jet fuel. Temperature-controlled mug warmer (with a large base for a variety of mug sizes) for desk, bedside or pretty much anywhere you decide to take down a toddy.
