The Curator

Gorgeous gift wrapping to make your presents shine

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 6, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
Chic gift-wrapping essentials to complement the treasures within. View image in full screen
Chic gift-wrapping essentials to complement the treasures within.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

 

RUSPEPA Pearl White Wrapping Paper
This shimmering finish has us dreaming of Christmas morning magic. Bring on the festive cheer!
$32.99 on Amazon

 

Kraft Paper Roll – $21.90

Matte Wrapping Paper – $25.90

Metallic Wrapping Paper – $29.99

 

Filan Double Face Satin Ribbon
A satin bow is the ultimate finishing touch, tying gifts together both figuratively and literally. This champagne shade exudes pure elegance.
$12.99 on Amazon

Thin Satin Ribbon – $12.55

Thin Gold Satin Ribbon – $8.99

Curling Ribbon – $15.99 

 

UNIQOOO Glue Gun Sealing Wax
Looking to elevate your gift wrapping this year? Try sealing wax—the pearl white shade adds the luxurious touch you’ve been looking for.
$22.98 on Amazon
Gold Sealing Wax – $13.59

Wax Seal Stamp Kit with Initial Stamp -$21.99

Jingle Stamps – $43.79

 

Rose Velvet Gift Bag
Velvet captures the holiday spirit like no other, and this gift bag just screams elegance. Its plush design makes every present feel like a masterpiece.
$12.99 at Indigo

 

Christmas Paper Bags – $14.99

Plaid Drawstring Bags – $34.98

Kraft Gift Bags Assorted Sizes with Twine Handles – $29.99

Black Sparkly Tissue Paper
This dazzling tissue paper adds a festive sparkle to your gift-giving. Perfect for gift bags or wrapping thoughtful surprises.
$24.28 on Amazon

White Tissue Paper – $9.98

Glitter Tissue Paper Sheets – $23.50

Kraft Tissue Paper – $9.98

 

Bliss Collections Merry Little Christmas Greeting Cards
For the minimalist lover, these cards are simple yet warm. Their clean design brings a sense of calm, making them ideal for sharing heartfelt wishes.
$19.99 on Amazon
Holiday Wreath Boxed Cards
These holiday wreath cards are a cozy way to spread festive cheer, complete with charming designs that embody the season’s spirit.
$9.50 on Indigo (was $18.99)

 

Hallmark Elegant Rustic Christmas Card Assortment
This Christmas card assortment from Hallmark is the perfect blend of charm and elegance, designed to spread festive joy with a gorgeous, rustic touch.
$17.31 on Amazon

 

Bliss Collections Merry Little Christmas Tags
These adorable Merry Little Christmas tags from Bliss Collections are the perfect finishing touch for any gift. With charming designs and a festive feel, they make your presents extra special and oh-so-memorable.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $21.24)
Christmas Gift Tags
These brown Christmas gift tags with charming holiday cut-outs—like trees, reindeer, and snowflakes—bring a rustic yet festive vibe to your presents.
$17.59 on Amazon

 

Christmas Gift Tags Set of 48 – $14.99

Christmas Gift Tags – $14.99

Adhesive Christmas Tags Self – $13.99

