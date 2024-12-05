16 gifts that give back

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It already feels great to find the just-right gift for the people on your list. But there’s something even better: Wrapping up a gift that also gives back. Luckily, there are loads of brands that support worthy causes while also making perfect holiday presents. Check out our list of inspiring ideas across all the categories, from beauty products to kitchen goods, and much more. There’s something for everyone on your list. And best of all, each present is like two gifts in one!

The ultimate lip balm

Sahajan Lip Karma This brand favourite product contains grapeseed and argan oils to nourish dry lips and comes in four flavours, for the prettiest pout. Plus, each purchase supports a day of school for a girl in a developing country, via Plan International’s Because I am a Girl initiative. $22 on Sahajan

The hat that’s so much more

Toques from the Heart Merino Toque Over the past few seasons, Toques from the Heart have donated more than 20,000 toques to people in need across Canada. For every beautifully made, cozy warm hat you buy, they give one to someone who needs it. $49.99 on Toques from the Heart

The perfect necklace for Mom

Mama Necklace This elegant 14k gold-plated necklace is a heartfelt tribute to the Mom in your life. Featuring a delicate “Mama” design, it’s perfect for layering or wearing solo. This piece supports a brand committed to giving back, with contributions to organizations like Water Mission and the Maui Food Bank. A meaningful gift that honours moms and makes a difference. $29.99 on Amazon

The thoughtful slipper

The Jeanne by Mave & Chez Cozy, chic, and for a good cause. This meaningful collaboration with Canadian fashion icon Jeanne Beker, inspired by Jeanne’s late father and his legacy, donates 15% of each sale to Rethink Breast Cancer. $225 at Mave & Chez

The best gift, in the bag

Tentree Mobius 45L Duffle This thoughtfully designed eco-friendly duffle is ready for adventure. It’s made with water-resistant recycled polyester canvas and spacious enough to work as a weekender. This Canadian brand uses sustainable materials in all its products, and provides safe, ethical working conditions at its factories. For every purchase, Tentree plants 10 trees. $138 on Tentree

The cozy sweatshirt

Save the Ocean Bamboo Crewneck Good for Sunday makes stylish basics with social conscious manufacturing and eco-friendly materials. And they do it all right in Toronto. The “Save the Ocean, Save the Earth” crewneck highlights the importance of protecting our oceans and $5 from every purchase is donated to Sea Shepherd. $120 on Good For Sunday

The most unique bracelet

Halfmoon Split Bracelet Artisans from around the world create unique jewellery (as well as homewares, clothing and more) that are sold in Canadian Treana Peake’s online marketplace, Obakki. The Obakki Foundation supports economic, education and environmental initiatives in the areas where the makers live and work. This bracelet was made in Nairobi and also comes in sliver plated. $135 on Obakki

The blanket that feels like a hug

Baloo Weighted Blanket This cozy 12 pound weighted blanket is perfectly sized at 42 by 72 inches. Made from 100 per cent cotton and thoughtfully designed to promote relaxation and reduce stress, it’s the perfect gift for solo lounging. Baloo collaborates with the Pajama Program, ensuring that every purchase helps provide children with access to bedtime resources and sleep health programs. $477.11 on Amazon

The perfect gift set

Nighttime Indulgence Kit Celeb Jessica Alba’s company Honest is, honestly, an all-around do-good company. They donate to disaster relief funds, young families in need, and a range of other charities. And, have an impressive range of natural personal care products. This bundle includes bubble bath, body oil, facial cleanser and moisturizer. $49.97 on Honest

The gift for new parents

Baby Bibs, Set of 8 These cutesy bibs are made from soft, organic cotton and backed with water-resistant fleece to keep your kiddo’s clothes dry all day. And a portion of the brand’s sales go toward several children’s charity organizations. What’s not to love? $24.96 on Amazon

The brightest idea

Benevolence Candles Wild Lavender Candle These 100 per cent soy wax candles are designed with wooden wicks for an even burn and a soothing crackle. Infused with essential oils, each Benevolence LA candle fills your space with calming, aromatherapy-inspired scents, and every purchase supports meaningful causes, giving back to marginalized communities in need. $29.99 on Amazon

The tote that gives back

Take Care of Your Neighbours Tote Whether you’re toting a grocery haul, or a few of your holiday gifts, this reusable cloth bag is cute, versatile, and does a lot of good. Through a partnership with Good Food Impact, this bag supports hunger relief. All proceeds from every tote will fund one care package of meals for those in need. $30 on The Canadian Courage Project

The best brew

Blend Classique from Dispatch Coffee A more meaningful cup of coffee sounds like a delicious gift! Dispatch Coffee donates $0.02c/LB per pound of green coffee beans they buy to World Coffee Research (an org that supports coffee growers). When possible, they also deliver orders by bicycle courier or electric truck and roast their coffee with an afterburner that reduces emissions by 95%. $25 for 333g bag on Dispatch Coffee

The sweetest gift

Dear Santa Bar This family-owned Canadian company already uses quality ingredients including premium cocoa from farmer partners and co-ops that support farmers. The Dear Santa Bar is an extra feel-good purchase because $2 from every purchase goes to children’s hospital foundations across the country, supporting kids when they need it most. $6 at Purdy’s

The cutest socks

Product name WWF Wildlife Socks Bundle Whether they’re into cardinals or koalas, there’s a print to suit every animal lover’s style. And they’ll be able to put their best foot forward with your gift, knowing that all net proceeds from the purchase support conservation efforts. $45 (for set of 3) on WWF

