The 13 best Black Friday beauty deals of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2024 is here, and Canada’s beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams, or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.

25% off

Lancôme Idôle Nectar Eau De Parfum A bold gourmand blend of Isparta rose, Bourbon vanilla, and caramel popcorn, this sweet, floral scent is magnetic. $108.75 on Amazon (was $145)

Story continues below advertisement

31.6% off

Five Minute Morning by Merit Beauty A full face of makeup that lets your natural beauty shine through–we’re adding this kit to cart as we speak. Simply choose your shades, and voilà—your customized routine awaits. $193.60 at Merit (was $283)

20% off

OPI Nail Envy, Nail Strengthening Treatment This nude nail strengthener is pure perfection! It restores resilience while giving your nails a subtle, yet fabulous makeover. $19.97 on Amazon (was $24.96)

10% off

Chanel Miroir Double Facettes A dream come true–this sleek Chanel compact is now on sale! The double mirror design with magnification makes it a necessity for flawless makeup application. $49 at The Bay

Story continues below advertisement

23% off

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Infused with nourishing jojoba, avocado and pomegranate oil, this glow-getting formula gives a sheer wash of colour to the lips and a lightweight hit of moisture. $7.74 on Amazon (was $10)

30% off

Olaplex No. 3 Repairing Hair Treatment Strengthen, protect and show your locks some love with this tried-and-true repairing hair treatment. It’s concentrated formula works magic on strands in as little as three minutes. $28.7 on Amazon (was $41)

You may also like:

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Brow Lamination – $11.69

Story continues below advertisement

Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Neutral Eyeshadow Palette – $29.40

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $30

Lancôme Idôle Waterproof Mascara – $30

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey – $33

Kandyway Red Light Therapy Mask – $398.40

Dyson Special Edition Airstrait – $594.98

30% off

Yves Rocher Anti-wrinkle Plumping Day Cream This plumping day cream blends ice plant extract and botanical collagen with hyaluronic acid to deliver firmer, more hydrated skin. Expect a visibly smoother, well-moisturized complexion that lasts. $38.47 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $54.95)

20% off

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil From a decadent oil to a milky lather, this shower oil nourishes skin with sweet almond oil. The iconic almond blossom scent transports you to Mediterranean groves, and the formula doubles as a shave base and bath soak. $54.00 at L'Occitane (was $68)

Story continues below advertisement

10% off

ZIIP Halo & Silver Gel Kit Microcurrent is all the rage these days, and this small device makes it easy. It targets sagging skin, fine lines and uneven tone for a lifted, sculpted look with long-lasting results. Bonus: enjoy clinic-grade facials at home through the ZIIP app. $681 at Currentbody (was $757)

25% off

ghd Rise Hot Air Hair Brush Get double the volume with long-lasting results when you style hair from root to tip with this coveted hot air brush. It grabs every strand with ease, ensuring even heat distribution for a smooth finish that lasts all day. Buy on Amazon

15% off

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Perfect for quick drying, reducing frizz, and saving time—this stylish microfibre wrap is a must-have for every hair type. It absorbs water five times faster than your regular towel. $26.34 on Amazon (was $30.99)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

MIFA Detox Body Brush Experience smoother, glowing skin with this sisal dry body brush. It gently exfoliates, boosts circulation and promotes lymphatic drainage for that fresh, radiant glow we all crave. $23.20 at MIFA (was $29)

34% off

Clinique All About Eyes De-Puffing Eye Serum Instantly refresh tired eyes with this handy rollerball eye serum. This cooling gel smooths, de-puffs and hydrates, perfect for day or night—layer it alone or over makeup for a quick pick-me-up. $35 on Amazon (was $50)

You may also like:

Grace and Stella Eye Patches with Caffeine – $19.50

Story continues below advertisement

Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Cover – $19.99

JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk – $19.50

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set – $17.59

Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Hydra-Gel Eye Patches – $37.50

Paulas Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant – $39.20

HUGO BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette – $82.99