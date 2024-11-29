The 13 best Black Friday beauty deals of 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Friday 2024 is here, and Canada’s beauty deals are nothing short of dazzling! Whether you’re after sleek hair tools, skin-loving creams, or makeup must-haves, this year’s discounts are your chance to snag those coveted picks without breaking the bank. From pro-worthy gadgets to skincare saviours, these savings promise a beauty haul you won’t want to gatekeep. Let’s dive into the best steals that are sure to upgrade your beauty routine and keep you feeling fab into the new year.
From a decadent oil to a milky lather, this shower oil nourishes skin with sweet almond oil. The iconic almond blossom scent transports you to Mediterranean groves, and the formula doubles as a shave base and bath soak.
Microcurrent is all the rage these days, and this small device makes it easy. It targets sagging skin, fine lines and uneven tone for a lifted, sculpted look with long-lasting results. Bonus: enjoy clinic-grade facials at home through the ZIIP app.
Get double the volume with long-lasting results when you style hair from root to tip with this coveted hot air brush. It grabs every strand with ease, ensuring even heat distribution for a smooth finish that lasts all day.
