The 15 best Black Friday health and wellness deals of 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We’ve all got health and wellness goals, whether we want a better night’s rest or we’ve been meaning to finally set up that home workout space. With mind-blowing Black Friday deals across Canada, however, now is the time to start taking steps toward achieving those goals. From workout equipment and supplements to kitchen essentials and mindfulness tools, here are some of the best bargains available right now.

21% off

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike+ If you’ve been looking to get into the Peloton game and are gearing up for a home workout routine in the New Year, now is the time to grab one of these machines. The Bike+ model is 21 per cent off at Amazon for Black Friday, helping you to save some money while inching closer to those cardio and strength goals. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

36% off

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker Get a better idea of your sleep, heart rate and activity minutes with this advanced health tracker, which is now more than 30 per cent off. This smart watch includes more than 40 exercise modes, is compatible with some workout machines, stays charged for up to a week, and is so lightweight that you’ll barely feel it on your wrist. Grab one in porcelain or black. $139.95 on Amazon (was $219.95)

25% off

Pocket Farmacy Mindful Edition Essential Oils Sage Wellness currently has 25 per cent off its entire online store (and free shipping for orders over $60), which makes now a great time to stock up on your favourite essential oils. We love this kit in particular, which is designed to get you through the holidays. It comes with five roll-on oils to tackle all of life’s ups and downs: negativity, uneasiness, sluggishness, racing thoughts and social battery. $54 at Sage Wellness

22% off

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 If you’re looking to improve the air quality of your home with a beloved machine that also heats and cools the space, the Dyson purifier is now $200 off for Black Friday. This machine detects airborne particles and gases and diagnoses and reports them in real time, so you can know exactly what’s going on in your living space. Buy on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

25% off

Therabody Wave Series Wave Roller Foam rollers are great to smooth out sore muscles and work on knots. But Therabody’s wave roller offers next-level warm-ups and recovery with its large-muscles roller. It includes five customizable vibration frequencies to reduce tension and improve mobility, plus the included app helps guide you through your specific needs with each session. $148.99 on Amazon (was $199)

42% off

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphone Workout, walk or meal prep to your favourite podcast or tunes with these sleek, Bluetooth-enabled headsets, which come in three colours and are on sale for an impressive 42 per cent off. They feature up to 50-hours of battery life and charge quickly, plus they’re lightweight, snug, and come with a multipoint connection that allows you to switch quickly between devices. $58 on Amazon (was $99.99)

22% off

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Save more than $100 on this blending powerhouse, which doesn’t just make the smoothest smoothies but it can also chop, emulsify and heat your healthy, homemade meals. If you want to stretch your produce even farther or experiment more in the kitchen, this beloved gadget will help. $389.99 on Amazon (was $499.95)

Story continues below advertisement

74% off

Sperax Walking Pad If your goal is to walk more in the coming months but you’re not a fan of the colder weather, a walking pad is a brilliant solution. Stash one under your desk or couch and easily pull it out when you’re getting work done or watching TV. If you’re on the fence, now might be the time to invest, because this well-reviewed walking pad is on sale for a whopping 76 per cent off. $209.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

26% off

Triple Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Water Bottle Everyone knows it’s important to drink enough water, but that can be a hard thing to remember every day. This half-gallon water bottle can definitely help, no matter your activity. It’s insulated so the water stays cold for up to 48 hours, and it comes with a straw and spout lid for easy drinking. It also includes a carrying pouch, carabiner and paracord handle so that you actually can bring it with you anywhere you go. $35.99 on Amazon (was $38.99)

31% off

Philips Wake-Up Ligh We read a lot about light and sleeping patterns, and the importance of getting the right types of light for a better night’s rest. With that in mind, this smart sleep alarm features a coloured sunrise simulation to help wake you up easier during those dark mornings. It also features customizable dimming lights and gentle sounds to help you get to sleep even faster. Buy on Amazon

More Recommendations Amazon Black Friday Deals on super impactful small home upgrades

Story continues below advertisement

50% off

Headspace Yearly Membership Whether you want to get into meditation, increase your mindfulness, or access more articles and resources that will help you find your calm, Headspace is a great online tool to help you achieve your goals. And now, thanks to Black Friday, membership is 50 per cent off. Choose from a monthly or yearly payment plan and find your zen today. $44.99 at Headspace

40% off

RENPHO Smart Scale Keeping your health in check is more than a number on the scale, which is why this smart scale offers a bigger picture. It tracks 13 body measurements like BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass and skeletal muscle, and includes an app that stores that info for you, complete with charts and goal tracking. $29.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

11% off

CanPrev Magnesium Bis-Glycinate 200 Magnesium supplements have been gaining popularity for those who want a better night’s sleep. We’ve started taking these capsules before bed and find that when we do, we sleep longer without waking up as many times throughout the night. We also feel more rested in the mornings. If you want to try them for yourself, they’re on sale for Black Friday at Healthy Planet. (Always consult with a health care professional before starting any new supplement or routine.) $25.19 on Amazon (was $27.99) $31.99 at Healthy Planet

Story continues below advertisement

23% off

Upside Drinks Advent Calendar – Mocktail Edition Boozy advent calendars have become all the rage, and there are drinks aplenty to go around during the holidays. Give your body a break with these tasty mocktails from Canadian company Upside Drinks, which offer advent calendars for those who want to abstain this season. For Black Friday, they‘re even offering a 23 per cent discount. $99.99 at Upside Drinks

$53.01 off

Shelfy Fridge Purifier If you’ve been stocking up on fresh produce and finding that it never lasts as long as you intended, perhaps it’s time to invest in a device that will extend its shelf life. That’s what Shelfy promises to do with its two-year warranty and 14-day return policy. The device eliminates bacteria and odours in the fridge, slowing down the ripening of fruits and veggies to help you stretch your groceries even longer. $125.99 plus free shipping at Shelfy

You may also like:

Vital Proteins Bovine Collagen Peptides Powder – $36.94

Story continues below advertisement

Philips Sonicare 4900 Power Toothbrush – $59.95

Muscle Massage Gun – $69.97

Loop Ear Plugs – $39.95

Shiatsu Foot Massager – $147.47