The Curator

Stay relaxed with these vitamins and other health must-haves

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 24, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Release your stress and find tranquility with these zen essentials. View image in full screen
Release your stress and find tranquility with these zen essentials.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Struggling to get a good night’s sleep or feeling stressed throughout the day? From journaling to calming supplements, these simple additions can help you unwind, ease tension and wake up feeling refreshed. Shop these essentials to improve your relaxation and recharge your body and mind.

 

Jamieson Melatonin Gummies
Jet lagged or guilty of staying up all night? This 2 in 1 supplement helps increase your total sleep time, contains vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc and elderberry for immune health and comes in a delicious berry gummy flavour.
$10.24 on Amazon

 

Jamieson Magnesium Gummies
As much as a third of Canadians are not getting enough of magnesium through diet alone, and in this juicy cranberry grape flavour, there’s no longer an excuse to be part of that statistic. It’s powerful properties can help improve the quality of your sleep so you feel less tired and can take on more throughout your day.
$8.73 on Amazon (was $10.28)

 

Jamieson Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha helps increase resistance to stress, support memory and increase energy. These capsules are vegetarian and non-GMO. Take one a day.
$13.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Jamieson Vitamin B12
For metabolic support and a boost of energy, try these Jamieson vitamin B12 tablets. Naturally energizing and promotes immune and nervous system health.
$7.83 on Amazon (was $11.18)
Collagen Powder Supplement
Collagen supplements can help to reduce the signs of sleep deprivation and this powder is perfect for mixing into your morning coffee, tea or smoothies. Just one scoop a day for radiant hair, nails and skin.
Buy on Amazon

 

The 5 Minute Journal
Boost your mindfulness using the guided prompts focused on gratitude and goal-setting in just a few minutes each day. Designed with research-proven techniques to enhance gratitude and happiness, get ready for self-reflection and growth.
Buy on Amazon
