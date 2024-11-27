Taylor Swift inspired looks ready for every era

Send this page to someone via email

Can you feel it?! To say that Taylor Swift’s members-only fan club is a global phenomenon is almost an understatement at this point. And as Ms. Swift’s arrival in Vancouver for the final leg of her Eras Tour draws near (Dec. 6-8), the west coast is bracing for our most ultrasonic musical showdown so far this decade. And have you heard the rumours that a few of Taylor’s mega-watt musical friends may jet into town for the show? Stop! You need to calm down.

Junior Swifities

Friendship bracelets I dig that you get so many of these friendship bracelets (16 in total) to divvy up amongst your pals $27.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

\

Holographic Shadow This holographic body glitter is safe for anywhere on the body including nails, eyelids and lips (but along the hairline might just be the absolute cutest). Extra points for the milkmaid-braided space buns. Available in 7 colours. $15.99 on Amazon

Mivoan Eyeglasses It’s arguably the biggest concert of all of our lives – just buy the 6-pack of rose-coloured goggles, girlfriend. $13.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Women Friendship Bracelets – $14.39

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Resin Ornaments – $24.99

Taylor Swift: A Kid’s Book About Being Authentically Yourself – $16.12

For the Girl at Home

Decorations The world is a pretty bonkers place these days. Whether it’s a clean-burning, lavender-scented candle or some framed, emotive song lyrics that really speak to you… if you like it? Buy it. $22.07 on Amazon

TSwift Socks These will pair nicely with that heather grey cashmere sweatsuit you’re getting for Christmas (and a little glass of bubbly, natch). $16.89 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bookshelf decor Getting married? This Taylor-famous heart sculpture makes for a sweet bridesmaid gift $42.99 on Amazon

You're on Your Own Kid Poster Hang that drama on the wall! Taylor’s You’re On Your Own Kid lyrics make for high impact bedroom or dorm décor. $14.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Acoustic Guitar – $111.99

Story continues below advertisement

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Lilac Purple – $109.99

TSwift Karma Poster – $14.95

Mama Swifties

Anthropologie Lips Bag Wear this mini lipsmack purse by Shiraleah hands-free and across the body at the concert, at a gala – or just for school pickup. Anthropologie, $78

A lot going on at the moment T-Shirt Throw on some denim, a slick pair of trainers, this tee and you’re ready to roll. $14.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Just in time for the holiday cocktail circuit – and the Taylor Swift concert. Man I love a sequin matching set. Zara sequin blazer, $129

Pair them with these high-waisted sequinned shorts!

You may also like:

OPI Nail Lacquer, Purple Nail Polish – $16.99

Shake It Up – Delicious cocktails inspired by the music of Taylor Swift – $18.74

Dainty Gold Star Pendant Necklaces – $15.98