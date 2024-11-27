Taylor Swift inspired looks ready for every era

By Susie Wall
The Curator Team
Posted November 27, 2024 9:13 am
Updated November 27, 2024 9:49 am
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
Can you feel it?! To say that Taylor Swift’s members-only fan club is a global phenomenon is almost an understatement at this point. And as Ms. Swift’s arrival in Vancouver for the final leg of her Eras Tour draws near (Dec. 6-8), the west coast is bracing for our most ultrasonic musical showdown so far this decade. And have you heard the rumours that a few of Taylor’s mega-watt musical friends may jet into town for the show? Stop! You need to calm down.
I dig that you get so many of these friendship bracelets (16 in total) to divvy up amongst your pals
Story continues below advertisement
\
This holographic body glitter is safe for anywhere on the body including nails, eyelids and lips (but along the hairline might just be the absolute cutest). Extra points for the milkmaid-braided space buns. Available in 7 colours.
It’s arguably the biggest concert of all of our lives – just buy the 6-pack of rose-coloured goggles, girlfriend.
You may also like:
Women Friendship Bracelets – $14.39
Story continues below advertisement
Taylor Resin Ornaments – $24.99 Taylor Swift: A Kid’s Book About Being Authentically Yourself – $16.12
For the Girl at Home
The world is a pretty bonkers place these days. Whether it’s a clean-burning, lavender-scented candle or some framed, emotive song lyrics that really speak to you… if you like it? Buy it.
These will pair nicely with that heather grey cashmere sweatsuit you’re getting for Christmas (and a little glass of bubbly, natch).
Story continues below advertisement
Getting married? This Taylor-famous heart sculpture makes for a sweet bridesmaid gift
Hang that drama on the wall! Taylor’s You’re On Your Own Kid lyrics make for high impact bedroom or dorm décor.
You may also like:
Acoustic Guitar – $111.99
Story continues below advertisement
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Lilac Purple – $109.99 TSwift Karma Poster – $14.95
Mama Swifties
Wear this mini lipsmack purse by Shiraleah hands-free and across the body at the concert, at a gala – or just for school pickup.
Throw on some denim, a slick pair of trainers, this tee and you’re ready to roll.
Story continues below advertisement
Just in time for the holiday cocktail circuit – and the Taylor Swift concert. Man I love a sequin matching set.
Pair them with these high-waisted
sequinned shorts!
You may also like: OPI Nail Lacquer, Purple Nail Polish – $16.99 Shake It Up – Delicious cocktails inspired by the music of Taylor Swift – $18.74
Dainty Gold Star Pendant Necklaces – $15.98
The Curator
Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments