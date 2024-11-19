Some Amazon Early Black Friday deals have arrived–here are our 6 faves

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals will be live at midnight on November 21–stay tuned for our list of faves. But in the meantime, some deals have already arrived! Get a head start on holiday shopping, and save big on Sony, Peloton and more coveted brand items.

Amazon Fire TV 65 The entire family will love this Amazon Fire TV 65″ – a 4K UHD smart TV with vibrant picture quality, built-in Fire TV for seamless streaming, and Alexa integration for hands-free control. Now 30% off! $699.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

WHOOSH! Computer Screen Cleaner Spray and Wipe – $22.99

Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike We’re already thinking new year, new me with this premium exercise bike by Peloton that combines immersive live and on-demand fitness classes with advanced features like a rotating HD touchscreen and integration with Apple GymKit. Grab it while it’s 21% off! 2599.00 on Amazon (was 3295.00)

You may also like:

360 Degree Screen Swivel Mount for Peloton Bike – $17.99

Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera Don’t miss a moment this holiday season with this famous vlogging camera all the influencers are using. Known for it’s compact size, incredible image quality and beginner-friendly interface, this makes a great gift for anyone looking to start a new creative hobby. $898 on Amazon (was $998)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Resistant Sling Camera Bag – $29.99

Echo Show 5 Add some home tech to any small space with the Echo Show 5, a compact smart display with Alexa, featuring a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, smart home control, streaming, and personalized routines. $49.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

You may also like:

Smart Display Stand for Show 5 – $20.95

Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum This Dyson is for serious cleaning to get your house in top shape for holiday hosting. It delivers powerful suction, intelligent performance monitoring, and up to 60 minutes of fade-free cleaning for versatile whole-home cleaning. Now 25% off! $599.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Electric Spin Scrubber – $64.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet Keep your kids engaged all winter break long with this Amazon Fire HD kids tablet. Includes a year of Amazon Kids+ for safe learning and play, a durable design with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and easy parental controls to manage age-appropriate content and screen time. For ages 3-7. $124.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

You may also like:

Magnetic Tiles 60pcs – $41.99