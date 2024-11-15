10 aesthetic gifts to add to your wishlist

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forever Preserved Roses What better way to show your love than with a beautiful bouquet of roses? No elegant woman in your life will be able to resist these carefully treated florals that last up to a year or more—no watering needed and will look stunning on any dresser or bedside table. $200.8 on Amazon

Ekouaer Womens Satin Silk Pajamas Set Nothing says luxury like satin pajamas and these sets were made for chic sleepovers and bachelorette weekends. Comfy, cute and available in a range of fabulous colours. $35.99 on Amazon

Clear Acrylic Monitor Stand This one’s for those who love to spruce up their workspace with aesthetic office finds. This clear acrylic monitor will elevate your desk set up and give you extra room to stay organized. Neatly tuck away keyboards, stationery or other corporate girlie essentials. $71.01 on Amazon

Hard Shell Carry on Luggage If you’re planning your next holiday getaway, don’t think twice about this hard shell carry on – with it’s minimalist exterior and ergonomic handle, this might be the sleekest one you’ll find. $259.99 on Amazon

Bleu De Chanel I don’t know about you, but I’m all for a great men’s cologne, and Bleu De Chanel is a classic! Fresh citrus, warm woods, and a touch of ginger and incense – this scent will be a hit for those with upscale taste. $146 on Amazon

Dobbyby Bathroom Organizer Every high-class bathroom needs this gorgeous 2-tier countertop shelf, perfect for housing your favourite beauty products and skincare items. Extra organization and it will get compliments from every guest it meets? Say no more. $69.99 on Amazon

Blissy Silk Pillowcase This Blissy silk pillowcase is made from 100% Pure Mulberry Silk to keep tangles and bedhead at bay. It’s silk properties will protect your skin by helping it maintain it’s natural moisture, giving a whole new meaning to beauty sleep! $160.49 on Amazon

Square Wine Glasses You’ll need glasses to hold all those delicious holiday drinks and these square ones are perfectly elegant and chic. Bottoms up! $49.98 on Amazon (was $55)

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Keep your treasures safe and secure while you travel with this plush velvet organizer that has a built-in compact mirror, 7 slot rolls, 3 rectangular divisions, and an earring compartment. This little box has even been featured as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022 as well as on The Today Show, Good Morning America, and in Vogue, Allure, and Elle magazines. Practical and small enough to slip into your purse or luggage, it’s no wonder everyone’s talking about it. $39.26 on Amazon

Lenox 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Hosting the holidays won’t be a problem this year with this porcelain dinnerware set. With organic shapes and gold trim, your holiday roast and pumpkin pies will be sitting pretty on this stunning set. Bon Appétit! $200.78 on Amazon

