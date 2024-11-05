Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week–perfect for gifting yourself or a loved one. Save big on Govee, Ljuren and more coveted brand items.

Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush This bestselling silicone facial cleansing brush from EZBASICS will give your face a hygienic cleanse and massage, leaving your skin feeling ultra-radiant and refreshed. At 60% off, this is an absolute skincare staple. $29.99 on Amazon (was $75)

Wireless Ear Buds With advanced Bluetooth for fast, stable connection, Hi-Fi sound with noise-canceling clarity, and a secure, waterproof design, these wireless earbuds are going to be your new gym buddy. Never worry about your earbuds falling out again! $39.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Ljuren Cordless Vacuum The Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner provides strong 80,000PRM suction, dual rotation modes, and easy-to-wash filters, ensuring powerful, versatile cleaning with up to 35 minutes of battery life for hassle-free maintenance. Grab it while it’s 70% off! $169.99 on Amazon (was $569.99)

Grovee Permanent Outdoor Lights It’s time to add some festive flair to your home with Govee’s permanent outdoor RGBIC lights, featuring 75 customizable scene modes, vibrant triangular lighting effects, and durable, waterproof design for year-round, all-weather illumination. $259.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

AyeKu Baby Balance Bike This baby balance bike is the cutest bike you’ll ever come across. Designed for ages 12-36 months, it helps children build balance and coordination safely with adjustable seating, lightweight portability, soft silent wheels for indoor use, and is made from ASTM-certified materials. $55.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

