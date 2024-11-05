Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 5, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Amazon deals View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week–perfect for gifting yourself or a loved one. Save big on Govee, Ljuren and more coveted brand items.

Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
This bestselling silicone facial cleansing brush from EZBASICS will give your face a hygienic cleanse and massage, leaving your skin feeling ultra-radiant and refreshed. At 60% off, this is an absolute skincare staple.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $75)

 

Wireless Ear Buds
With advanced Bluetooth for fast, stable connection, Hi-Fi sound with noise-canceling clarity, and a secure, waterproof design, these wireless earbuds are going to be your new gym buddy. Never worry about your earbuds falling out again!
$39.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

Ljuren Cordless Vacuum
The Ljuren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner provides strong 80,000PRM suction, dual rotation modes, and easy-to-wash filters, ensuring powerful, versatile cleaning with up to 35 minutes of battery life for hassle-free maintenance. Grab it while it’s 70% off!
$169.99 on Amazon (was $569.99)
Grovee Permanent Outdoor Lights
It’s time to add some festive flair to your home with Govee’s permanent outdoor RGBIC lights, featuring 75 customizable scene modes, vibrant triangular lighting effects, and durable, waterproof design for year-round, all-weather illumination.
$259.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)
More Recommendations

 

AyeKu Baby Balance Bike
This baby balance bike is the cutest bike you’ll ever come across. Designed for ages 12-36 months, it helps children build balance and coordination safely with adjustable seating, lightweight portability, soft silent wheels for indoor use, and is made from ASTM-certified materials.
$55.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Bonus deals you'll love

100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets – 18% off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB Phone – 44% off

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle – 45% off

Blink Wireless Smart Security Camera – 62% off

Bluetooth & Heat Activated Eye Mask – 27% off

