The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted October 22, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals - Aquasonic View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Maybelline, Aquasonic and more coveted brand items.

 

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
This mascara by Maybelline is enriched with bamboo extract for long, full and lightweight lashes that resist flaking and smudging. Stock up on this beauty staple at 15 per cent off!
$10.17 on Amazon (was $11.96)

 

Sperax Walking Pad
Working from home and need to get some steps in? This walking tread mill has a compact design and is ready to use out of the box. Get it while it’s 81% off!
$189.98 on Amazon (was $999.99)
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
There’s no better way to step up your dental hygiene than with a high-tech toothbrush your pearly whites will love. This Aquasonic black series whitening toothbrush comes with unique modes for whitening and polishing teeth, and one for improving gum health.
$39.95 on Amazon (was $49.95)
Bedsure Super Soft Throw Blanket
Ultra soft and fluffy–prep for the chilly weather ahead with this cozy flannel fleece blanket that’s perfect to keep you warm and comfy. This chic pattern will add texture text sofa too!
$18.04 on Amazon (was $26.99)

 

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Automate your cleaning with this robot vacuum that combines sweeping, mopping, and sweeping & mopping (3-in-1) to meet your cleaning needs. It features a disposable dust bag that holds up to 45 days of dirt to reduce allergens and can be voice-controlled through Alexa or Google Assistant via Smart Life.
$360.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)
