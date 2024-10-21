Recreate iconic beauty trends from every decade

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s a Marilyn red lip or a Britney-inspired 2000’s smokey eye, each era brought a unique flair that still influences beauty trends today. Our curated list will help you recreate iconic looks with modern must-have products. Let the fashion history begin!

The 1950’s: Bold Red Lips

Story continues below advertisement

The 1960’s: Winged Eyeliner

NYX Liquid Eyeliner Ideal for achieving those dreamy Audrey Hepburn cat-eye looks, this waterproof liquid eyeliner is a staple in any cosmetic bag. Breakfast at Tiffany’s anyone? $10.48 on Amazon

The 1970’s: Sunkissed Bronzer

Story continues below advertisement

The 1980’s: Bold Cheeks

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Hot pinks and reds were all the craze when it came to having gorgeous flushed cheeks. This pigmented liquid blush by Rare Beauty is buildable so you create a look as dramatic as you dare. Apply it high on your cheekbones, brow bones, and eyelids. $32 at Sephora

The 1990’s: Lip Liner

Tom Ford Long Wear Lip Liner Throwback to the ’90s with this rich brown lip liner that everyone and their mom was rocking. Pair it with a nude lipstick and throw on some gloss to complete the look. $62 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020’s: Glowy Skin