Recreate iconic beauty trends from every decade

Whether it’s a Marilyn red lip or a Britney-inspired 2000’s smokey eye, each era brought a unique flair that still influences beauty trends today. Our curated list will help you recreate iconic looks with modern must-have products. Let the fashion history begin!
The 1950’s: Bold Red Lips
Nothing says the ’50s like a true red lip. This formula from Yves Saint Laurent is creamy in consistency and will leave your lips moisturized and pin-up ready.
The 1960’s: Winged Eyeliner
Ideal for achieving those dreamy Audrey Hepburn cat-eye looks, this waterproof liquid eyeliner is a staple in any cosmetic bag. Breakfast at Tiffany’s anyone?
The 1970’s: Sunkissed Bronzer
For that beautiful beach-bronzed ’70s look, try this stunning matte bronzer from Too Faced that’s long-wearing and infused with cocoa powder.
The 1980’s: Bold Cheeks
Hot pinks and reds were all the craze when it came to having gorgeous flushed cheeks. This pigmented liquid blush by Rare Beauty is buildable so you create a look as dramatic as you dare. Apply it high on your cheekbones, brow bones, and eyelids.
The 1990’s: Lip Liner
Throwback to the ’90s with this rich brown lip liner that everyone and their mom was rocking. Pair it with a nude lipstick and throw on some gloss to complete the look.
The 2020’s: Glowy Skin
Today it’s all about having a healthy, glowing complexion. This Laneige sleeping mask nourishes and hydrates with peony & collagen complex for bouncy, smooth skin.
