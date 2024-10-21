Menu

The Curator

Recreate iconic beauty trends from every decade

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 21, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Iconic beauty trends from every decade View image in full screen
Recreate iconic looks with these modern must-have products.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s a Marilyn red lip or a Britney-inspired 2000’s smokey eye, each era brought a unique flair that still influences beauty trends today. Our curated list will help you recreate iconic looks with modern must-have products. Let the fashion history begin!

 

The 1950’s: Bold Red Lips

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick with Ceramides
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick
Nothing says the ’50s like a true red lip. This formula from Yves Saint Laurent is creamy in consistency and will leave your lips moisturized and pin-up ready.
$65 at Sephora $56 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

The 1960’s: Winged Eyeliner

NYX Liquid Eyeliner
Ideal for achieving those dreamy Audrey Hepburn cat-eye looks, this waterproof liquid eyeliner is a staple in any cosmetic bag. Breakfast at Tiffany’s anyone?
$10.48 on Amazon

 

The 1970’s: Sunkissed Bronzer

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
For that beautiful beach-bronzed ’70s look, try this stunning matte bronzer from Too Faced that’s long-wearing and infused with cocoa powder.
$52 at Sephora $52 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

The 1980’s: Bold Cheeks

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Hot pinks and reds were all the craze when it came to having gorgeous flushed cheeks. This pigmented liquid blush by Rare Beauty is buildable so you create a look as dramatic as you dare. Apply it high on your cheekbones, brow bones, and eyelids.
$32 at Sephora

 

The 1990’s: Lip Liner

Tom Ford Long Wear Lip Liner
Throwback to the ’90s with this rich brown lip liner that everyone and their mom was rocking. Pair it with a nude lipstick and throw on some gloss to complete the look.
$62 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The 2020’s: Glowy Skin

Laneige Sleeping Mask
Today it’s all about having a healthy, glowing complexion. This Laneige sleeping mask nourishes and hydrates with peony & collagen complex for bouncy, smooth skin.
$49 on Amazon $49 at Sephora
