These 5 bedsheets will keep you cool all summer long

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 21, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Cooling bedsheets View image in full screen
Buy them all on Amazon!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A good night’s sleep is hard to come by–especially on hot, humid summer nights. Investing in premium-quality cooling sheets can make all the difference. Read on for five bedsheets designed to keep you comfortable all night long.

 

Best overall

Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Cooling Pillowcase and Sheet Sets
Experience five-star hotel sleep at home. Made from 100 per cent Tencel fabric, these sheets promise a cool, dry and comfortable slumber–perfect for humid nights.
$139.02 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best rated

California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets
Crafted from authentic 400-thread count long-staple cotton, these highly rated bedsheets provide exceptional comfort and breathability, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Plus, they’re eco-friendly!
$69.99 on Amazon

 

Best cotton

Lane Linen 100% Cotton Sheets
Sleep meets luxury with this 450-thread count sheet set, made from 100 percent cotton. The complete set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
$54.59 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best moisture-wicking

Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set
Crafted from bamboo-derived rayon with a unique twill weave, this luxe sheet set offers silk-like smoothness. The moisture-wicking fabric keep you cool and dry, ensuring cloud-like comfort all night long.
$84.99 on Amazon

 

Best value

Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets
Made from premium double-brushed microfiber, these breathable, cool sheets are lighter and softer than Egyptian cotton! The weightless design will have you hankering for a nap.
$25.48 on Amazon (was $64.99)
