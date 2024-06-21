Best air purifiers to tackle allergens and wildfire smoke

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you struggle with allergies at home or are dealing with wildfire smoke in your community, using an air purifier has many benefits. These devices—also known as portable air cleaners—help improve indoor air quality by removing small particles that be a risk to your health.

One of the main things to look for in an air purifier is ensuring that it’s certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM). You’ll also want to make sure that the model you choose is suitable for your space—the square footage of your home or a specific room should align with the device’s capacity.

Another term you’ll want to become familiar with is CADR, which stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. Popular brand Blueair explains it this way, “CADR measures an air cleaner’s effectiveness based on room space and the volume of clean air produced per minute. This shows how well dust, pollen and smoke, the three most common indoor air pollutants are removed from the air you breathe.”

Here are top-rated air purifier options you may want to consider.

For bedrooms

Conway Airmega 100 This new model from Conway is great for small spaces – it’s also the brand’s most affordable option. It efficiently filters harmful pollutants and purifies the air in your space with a 3-stage filtration system. It has a whisper-quiet sleep mode with night light making it a great option for bedrooms. It’s best for rooms under 800 square feet. The filter needs to be replaced yearly. $199.99 on Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Bedroom This popular Blueair model works well in bedrooms and small spaces and will remove 99.97 per cent of tiny airborne particles. It’s also very quiet so won’t disturb you overnight, and there’s an easy colour-coded system to assess the air quality in your house and you can manage the device through an app. Blueair says the device can purify the air in a 526sqft space in 30min. The filter will last between 6-9 months. $179.97 on Amazon (was $219.99)

LEVOIT Air Purifiers Large Room Bedroom Enhance your indoor air quality with the LEVOIT air purifier designed for bedrooms. It captures fine dust, pollen, pet dander, and more, leaving you with cleaner air. Additionally, it effectively tackles strong pet odors. The QuietKEAP technology ensures you get a good night’s sleep. This device works well for larger bedrooms and can tackle a room up to 1,000 square feet. The dual filter system is also effective for wildfire smoke and hazardous pollutants. $180.25 on Amazon (was $189.99)

For larger spaces

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring This is Conway’s most popular model. It has a powerful 3-stage filtration system which works for allergens, pet dander and wildfire smoke. It’s designed to clean spaces up to 361 sq. ft. in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 sq. ft in 30 minutes. The device is constantly monitoring the air quality in your home and the fan will automatically adjust to most effectively purifiy your space as needed. The eco mode will also turn off when the air is purified and then will turn back on when new pollutants are detected. $315.43 on Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Home Room This Blueair model will work well in larger spaces like a kitchen or living room. It can tackle 1,500 square feet in just 30 minutes. It’s also compatible with Alexa voice control. $415.99 on Amazon (was $489.99)

Dyson Purifier HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP06 This Dyson model is designed for larger spaces over 1,000 square feet and has sensors to detect pollutants and purify. It captures wildfire smoke and will destroy formaldehyde. The filter is fully sealed so whatever pollutants the device captures will stay inside. $1091.99 on Amazon (was $1199.99)