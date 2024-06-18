Celebrate Canada Day with these homegrown beauty brands

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we get ready for Canada Day, The Morning Show is shining a spotlight on Canadian-owned brands that are making an impact from coast to coast to coast. Beauty Expert Shobana Lakkavally stopped by the show with some of her fav beauty products made right here at home.

Nudies Blush Stick This non-makeup makeup is a favorite for Shobana. This signature multi-use makeup stick can be used on the face, lips, and eyes. It’s an inclusive brand that’s travel-friendly, and you can just touch up with your fingertip! $28.90 at Nudestix $39 for 3 minis at Sephora

ATTITUDE Oceanly Face Cleanser Stick This Montreal-based brand is a go-to for eco-friendly personal care and home products. They offer a wide range of vegan and cruelty-free options, including deodorant, body wash, shampoo, laundry detergent, makeup, and cleaners. The packaging is all paper, so you can just recycle it! $9.99 on Amazon $9.99 at well.ca

joni Organic Bamboo Regular Pads Period poverty is a big issue across the country, and Joni is trying to change that. The brand is a favorite for Shobana because the products are comfortable, made with organic bamboo, free of harsh chemicals, and biodegradable. Flat rate shipping is available for all provinces and territories. Plus, Joni gives back by donating 5 per cent of proceeds to help combat period poverty. $6.50 at Joni $12.98 for 2-pack at Well.ca

Felted Soap Kit Yukon Soaps is Indigenous-owned and operated. Their handcrafted, artisanal bath products are made with locally sourced Canadian botanicals. With this DIY kit, you can make your own exfoliating soap! $32 at Yukon Soaps