Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Celebrate Canada Day with these homegrown beauty brands

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 18, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrating homegrown Canadian beauty brands'
Celebrating homegrown Canadian beauty brands
Celebrating homegrown Canadian beauty brands
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we get ready for Canada Day, The Morning Show is shining a spotlight on Canadian-owned brands that are making an impact from coast to coast to coast. Beauty Expert Shobana Lakkavally stopped by the show with some of her fav beauty products made right here at home.

 

Nudies Blush Stick
This non-makeup makeup is a favorite for Shobana. This signature multi-use makeup stick can be used on the face, lips, and eyes. It’s an inclusive brand that’s travel-friendly, and you can just touch up with your fingertip!
$28.90 at Nudestix $39 for 3 minis at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

ATTITUDE Oceanly Face Cleanser Stick
This Montreal-based brand is a go-to for eco-friendly personal care and home products. They offer a wide range of vegan and cruelty-free options, including deodorant, body wash, shampoo, laundry detergent, makeup, and cleaners. The packaging is all paper, so you can just recycle it!
$9.99 on Amazon $9.99 at well.ca

 

joni Organic Bamboo Regular Pads
Period poverty is a big issue across the country, and Joni is trying to change that. The brand is a favorite for Shobana because the products are comfortable, made with organic bamboo, free of harsh chemicals, and biodegradable. Flat rate shipping is available for all provinces and territories. Plus, Joni gives back by donating 5 per cent of proceeds to help combat period poverty.
$6.50 at Joni $12.98 for 2-pack at Well.ca
More Recommendations

 

Felted Soap Kit
Yukon Soaps is Indigenous-owned and operated. Their handcrafted, artisanal bath products are made with locally sourced Canadian botanicals. With this DIY kit, you can make your own exfoliating soap!
$32 at Yukon Soaps
Advertisement
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices