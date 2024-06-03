The 10 best groomsmen gift ideas for 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your friends are standing up to help convince the love of your life that you’re a safe bet to spend eternity with. Seems the least you could do in return is give them a thoughtful, useful, or, at the very least, really cool groomsmen gift.

We’re here to help. From a $25 book packed with sage advice they can use their whole lives to a pair of effortlessly cool sunglasses that never go out of style, we’ve thought of something for just about everyone.

Best for Viking weddings

Fenrir Horn Mug Handcrafted from ox horns carefully selected for their colours and patterns, each Fenrir viking horn mug is as unique as the groomsman to whom you give it. They hold a pint of your favourite mead, ale, or wine. Plus, they’re packaged in a wolf-emblazoned burlap tote and bundled with a matching bottle opener and three-ounce shot glass. They’re a great way to cement a warrior’s bond between you and your groomsmen $45.99 on Amazon

Best for well-groomed groomsmen

Manscaped Tool Box 4.0 This is the one grooming kit to rule them all. Manscaped’s fourth generation box includes a waterproof trimmer, a nose and ear hair trimmer, a single blade razor, a set of four nail tools, and a toiletry bag. Basically, if there’s something that grows from your body and needs regular pruning, this kit has a tool that will hack it off. Hand them out during the dress rehearsal and your groomsmen will be looking their finest for your big day. $179.99 on Amazon

Best for absolutely anyone

Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife If there’s one thing everyone can use it’s a good multitool. This red-trimmed 16-in-one tool from Victorinox—the original Swiss army knife makers—is a classic, featuring multiple blades, a bottle opener, tweezers, scissors, and even a wood saw. It’s built to last, and is bound to get your groomsmen out of a tight spot or two along the way. $66 on Amazon

Best for aspiring gentlemen

The Art of Manliness: Classic Skills and Manners for the Modern Man Being a man isn’t as straightforward as it once was. In our day-to-day lives, guys are now expected to exhibit a mix of strength, skill, sophistication, and social nuance. If you think your groomsmen could use a little help in this department, consider gifting them a copy of The Art of Manliness, a book with useful advice on everything from how to be a perfect houseguest to the correct way to perform a fireman’s carry. There’s even a chapter on how to hug. $21.1 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Best for travellers

Polare 22.8 This bag made of Italian full grain cowhide is the George Clooney of duffels: It weathers well and only becomes more handsome with age. It’s ideal for a range of applications, including weekend getaways (it fits in carry-on), summer road trips, and even gym visits. It’ll last your guys a lifetime, ensuring they never forget what an awesome—and generous—groom you were. $249.99 on Amazon

Best for outdoorsmen

SUUNTO MC-2 Compass GPS requires satellites, towers, and electricity. Navigating by stars is useless without a clear sky. But a good compass? That’ll steer you true every time. And the precision engineers at Suunto have been making top notch compasses for nearly 90 years. This mirror-based model is dead accurate. It’s a pocket-sized and potentially life-saving piece of kit that could prove invaluable the next time your groomsmen go hiking, skiing, mountain climbing, or fishing. $94 on Amazon

Best for backache sufferers

Bellroy Hide and Seek Wallet We all have a friend with a ratty, overstuffed wallet that’s actively reshaping his spine every time he sits on it. If that man is your groomsman, do him a favour and give him this thin, stylish, and impeccably crafted leather wallet from Australia-based Bellroy. It fits your cash and cards, and has a couple of extra hidden pockets for special items (like a pic of your new bride). Available in Black, Deep Plum, Ranger Green, Everglade, and Ocean. $119 on Amazon

Best for foodies

Mitsumoto Sakari 8-inch Gyuto Chef Knife Everyone spends at least some time in the kitchen. That time will be infinitely more fun if it involves wielding a Japanese chef knife. Mitsumoto’s handcrafted Gyuoto is made of high carbon steel folded three times, and finished with a solid rosewood handle. It cuts like a dream and looks fantastic while doing it. And it comes in a velvet-lined wooden box. Just put a bow on it and your groomsman gifting is complete. $80.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Best for the young at heart

Lego Fender Stratocaster Here’s a not-so-secret secret: Everyone loves Lego. And it doesn’t matter how old you get, because Lego wisely caters to its adult audience. Take this intricately detailed Fender Stratocaster kit. It comes complete with strings, strap, and whammy bar. It even plugs into a little 65 Princeton Reverb amp with a foot pedal. And once built it makes a great desk or shelf ornament. Perfect for music lovers and bandmates. $207.99 on Amazon

Best for hipsters