Our guide to revamping your skin and hair routine this spring

We dive headfirst into the spring spirit with beauty expert Christine Cho as she leads us through a beauty cabinet makeover!

Cho stopped by The Morning Show to share her pro tips when it comes to rejuvenating skincare and haircare products to revamp your routine. From SPF-infused moisturizers to versatile jelly tints, and overnight body masks, explore these ideal additions to invigorate your skin and hair this season.

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Weightless Moisturizer with SPF 30 This Bioré moisturizer has just launched in Canada and Christine Cho can’t stop raving about it. This lightweight moisturizer comes in SPF 30 and 50 variants, and according to Cho, “it’s great on all skin tones and doesn’t leave a white cast.” You can effortlessly wear it under makeup, and at under $20, it’s a steal, Cho exclaims. $14.97 on Amazon (was $16.97)

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint This viral hit is a must-have for spring, says Cho. This sheer jelly lip and cheek stain contains cooling sea water and aloe as key ingredients, providing an instant wash of color. “It dries fast so you have to move fast. My pro tip is to apply it without lip balm or foundation underneath.” And the best part? You’ll get over a thousand swipes per stick! $33 at Sephora

SheaMoisture Scalp Moisture Cream As we bid farewell to winter, there’s a good chance your scalp may feel dry or itchy, mentions Cho. That’s why the scalp moisture collection by SheaMoisture is Cho’s go-to right now. There’s a pre-wash mask, a shampoo, and conditioner, and then this moisture cream. You can apply the cream on dry or damp hair at any point in your routine. Plus, it’s a no-rinse formula, Cho points out. $14.96 on Amazon

Sleep Hero Overnight Recovery Body Mask If you want your products to work for you while you sleep, this overnight recovery body mask is just the thing for you! “It basically deeply hydrates your skin overnight and leaves your skin smooth and soft,” Cho explains. Plus, it contains retinol and Vitamin C, so your skin will not only be soft but vibrant as well. $14.98 at Walmart