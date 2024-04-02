Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

From day to night: Ultimate beauty dupes

By Susie Wall, Style Expert The Curator Team
Posted April 2, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Colorful pink and red sponges for make up on pink background View image in full screen
Our favourite beauty dupes to shake up your get-ready game. (Getty/File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From the perfect face-prep headband to a beauty blender dupe that delivers the same performance at half the price – here are some fresh ideas for an expert beginning (and end!) to your day.

Tune Up

When your routine gets a spring tune up, gorgeous things can happen. Here are some crowd pleasers to shake up that get-ready game.

Spa Headband and Wristband Scrunchies
Thanks to these absorbent wrist scrunchies, you can sidestep the shock of soapy water from running down your sleeves while you cleanse your face. And the influencer ‘bubble’ headband that goes with? It’ll make you feel like a queen.
$12.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

ESARORA Ice Roller
The Esarora ice roller has landed on the beauty pack’s leader board – and for good reason. This cold rolling, battery-free massage roller reduces face and eye puffiness before your morning skincare routine, but also helps with everything from sore muscles to hot flashes (woot!).
$36.71 on Amazon

 

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
While I haven’t personally test driven The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller, it does promise to stay cold for longer (and it’s cute, so there’s that).
$99 at boutiques skin envie

 

AG1 supplement
A comprehensive, 1-scoop blend of science-driven foundational nutrition, I’ve been adding a dose of AG1 to my water daily since January. Loaded with minerals, superfoods as well as pre and pro biotics, I’ve noticed improved post-workout energy levels and super extra happy skin.
Pricing info at drink ag1
Story continues below advertisement

 

Routine

When it comes to the tools in your beauty toolkit and the rituals they help navigate, there’s no denying we all find ourselves stuck in a bit of a rut now and then. Time to tow you out of that shoulder season funk and spring forward with some fresh ideas.

 

Makeup Remover Wash Cloth
I first discovered these ‘makeup’ branded fingertip face cloths at a chic little Airbnb in Kauai, and I don’t know how I survived before them. The best part? No more whining every time another fluffy ‘lil white towel bites the dust.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
A gentle but effective cleansing water, I use this micellar lotion to remove makeup at night (and as a toner in the morning). No irritation, no creepy oily residue – and great value.
$9.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Clé de Peau Beauté Micellar Water
Rosemary-infused and enriched with antioxidants such as starfruit, Clé de Peau Beauté’s Micellar Cleansing Water helps maintain skin’s moisturize balance for up to six hours.
$92 at Holt Renfrew

 

No. Green Deodorant
Extracted from the root, seed, stem, pulp and rind of its foundational ingredients, I swear by this No.Green vegan deodorant from Corpus Naturals. While this version is formulated from bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom – the brand’s entire scent library of luxe and chemical-free combinations is swoon-worthy.
$32 at Formula Fig
More Recommendations

 

Sun-Kissed (but not)

Few are brave enough to self-tan their face, and these days more and more glamazons are leaning into a less-is-more approach to a full face of makeup. So if you were to entertain just one product on your freshly prepped and moisturized mug as we near winter’s end? Consider a glotion…

Story continues below advertisement

 

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Martha Stewart swears by this cult status True Match Lumi Glotion dupe by L’Oréal. Besides the price, my beauty crew and I dig that it’s easy-to-apply, creates a natural wash-off glow and comes in 4 shade options.
$19.96 on Amazon

 

D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops with Peptides
For that I-just-got-back-from-somewhere vibe. Drunk Elephant’s Sunshine Drops with cocoa extract peptides are effective – but their staying power is stronger, too.
$50 at Shoppers Drug Mart $51.50 at Sephora

 

Beauty Blender
It’s hard to mess with the original. I use my nude, original-size Beauty Blender for applying foundation, highlights and blush.
$27 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set
But if you WERE to mess with the original, Beakey sponges are a no-brainer. I like how soft these dupes are, and how well they absorb (and release) moisture.
$13.99 on Amazon

Susie Wall  has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices