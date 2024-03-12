10 quick and easy Easter décor ideas

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Entertaining family and friends for Easter this year? Make your home especially inviting with some elegant and eye-catching décor that will put them in the mood for the approaching season of tulips, bunnies and fresh beginnings.
Bring some Easter cheer to the neighbourhood with these sweet Easter egg inflatable. This easy to install decor announces the holiday by day with the colourful painted eggs, and by night with an LED light source.
Welcome guests as they arrive with an Easter wreath adorned with pastel-coloured and polka-dot striped or solid patterned eggs at the front door.
Or, choose a seasonal spring-themed wreath, featuring a bright array of multi-coloured tulips on a round, rattan base.
After the holiday, make sure to protect and store your wreaths in this handy storage bag. The zipper closure keeps everything tucked away and the clear plastic means it’ll be easy to find on a shelf next Easter!
Make a DIY Easter tree to get everyone in a springtime mood with these cheery paper mâché hanging eggs. Each features a different coloured ribbon which can be hung on a small ornamental tree, or use a live branch placed in a vase.
Perfect for little hands, this 10-sheet set of window clings provides enough pictures to cover a number of windows throughout the home. Featuring spring flowers, bunnies, eggs and chicks, they’re sure to put everyone in a celebratory mood.
Add a Happy Easter message to a shelf or side table. This handsome piece, made from hand-painted resin, also works well as a post-egg hunt brunch centrepiece.
Ensure your Easter table looks chic and fresh with an artificial bouquet bursting with 30 blooming tulips. Reviewers rave about their realistic look and flexible wire stems, which make them easy to arrange – and, they come in a variety of colours. Pro tip: put them in a vase with water and no one will be able to tell they’re faux!
A simple and stylish way to update your living room or den is to add seasonal pillow covers to your existing throws. The set of four includes two featuring Easter messages and two with holiday themed graphics.
Light strings shouldn’t be reserved just for the Christmas season. Enhance your space day and night with these delicate miniature rabbit strings. Features LED lights and a variety of settings controlled by remote.
Keep on-trend with these seasonal jute baskets, in three pastel colours. The multi-use baskets can be used for table décor, early morning egg hunts or silk flower bouquets. And, they fold up for easy storage.
Modern ceramic white rabbits add a chic touch to any table or corner. While they add a whimsical touch to Easter, their minimalistic style makes them trendy enough to display all year.
