Best affordable bikes and accessories for every age group

With the sun warming things up again and one eye on your spring jacket, you may be itching to get back out on your favourite two wheels. Wherever you’re starting from–think, needing a new bike or just topping up your gear–here are your best bike and accessory options to get cycling this spring.
Balance or “run” bikes are a no pedal option for little ones learning how to distribute their weight on a bike while their feet are “running” on the ground. As a parent who will no doubt have to lift this bike often, you’ll appreciate it’s a lightweight set of wheels.
A lightweight frame makes this easy for your school-age child to ride this set of wheels to school. Other features they’ll enjoy include the seven-speed shifting system and reviewers report it’s a good bike for trail or road riding.
Reviewers love this easy to handle, more economical entry-level mountain bike that you can also take to the roads on. The price point also means you won’t break the bank if your teen changes their mind about their love of biking.
This lightweight durable bike with 24-inch wheels has a 21-speed shifting system–think, lots of options for gear changes. Your bottom will also appreciate the rear shock system when you go over road bumps or on trails.
This hybrid bike is good for roads but also offers the comfort of a mountain bike. Eye-catching features on this bike include 21-speed Shimano EF500 EZ-Fire shifters and front/rear mechanical alloy disc brakes.
Kryptonite is a trusted brand and this lock has actual keys rather than a combination system. (Kryptonite often offers a key registration system in case you lose your bike keys.) Reviewers report that the lock is easy to use and heavy–deterring would-be bike thieves.
This lightweight helmet weighs only 225 grams and is made of PVC & PC, EPS foam material to protect your noggin on the road. The honeycomb design on top with 18 vents will help also keep your head cool during sweaty summer rides.
Veteran riders know it can take awhile to build up a…er, bike callous. The thick sponge padding on this gel seat will help keep bike butt at bay, particularly on longer rides and its portability means you can use it for spin class or Peletons too.
Bike lights are a must for nighttime riding and this set offers a high, medium or low-light strobe option–good to have because light needs are different when biking at dusk compared to biking at midnight. These are also lightweight and USB chargeable.
Not all cyclists like a mirror on their bike but if you’re a city cyclist, it might be another tool to keep you safe on the road. This pivotable handlebar mounted mirror can be tricky to install report reviewers–however the results are worth it.
