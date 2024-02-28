Menu

The Curator

Upgrade your vacation wardrobe with these 10 great finds for men

By Akshat Angurala The Curator Team
Posted February 28, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Man sitting on surfboard at the beach View image in full screen
From must-have sunglasses to shorts and easygoing T-shirts, we've thought of everything for your vacation wardrobe. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Craving the perfect vacation wardrobe but caught in a style maze? Fret not – buckle up for a stylish escape. Whether you’re heading to the beach or planning a laid-back holiday, we’ve got you covered. From must-have polarized sunglasses and comfy linen pants to flexible shorts and easygoing T-shirts, we’ve thought of everything for your vacation wardrobe.

 

ZENOTTIC Polarized Sunglasses
Gear up for the beach with these essential men’s polarized sunglasses. Lightweight and trendy, they keep you comfy, stylish, and your eyes protected under the sun.
$27.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

JMIERR Casual Drawstring Shorts
Versatile and comfortable, these men’s shorts are perfect for the gym, golfing, or a casual beach walk. The drawstring design adds a touch of ease to your style.
$39.98 on Amazon

 

iWoo Cotton Linen Drawstring Pants
Relax in style on your vacation wardrobe with these linen pants. Featuring an elastic waist for ultimate comfort, these versatile pants are perfect for strolls, yoga, or simply unwinding.
$37.61 on Amazon (was $41.96)

 

 

BOSS Signature Stripe Stretch-Cotton T-Shirt
Stand out effortlessly with this Cotton T-shirt. Crafted for comfort and style, this versatile piece featuring signature stripes is ideal for laid-back vibes and various occasions.
$45.99 at Harry Rosen (was $78)
Story continues below advertisement

 

COOFANDY Casual Henley Shirt
This casual long sleeve henley is your ideal vacation shirt. The cotton linen blend adds a premium feel, making it perfect for a relaxed and sophisticated vibe.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

MaaMgic Swim Trunks
Jump into cool vibes with these swim trunks. Quick-dry and full of fun prints, they’re your go-to for beach style and vacation flair.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Yupoong Men's Baseball Cap
This baseball cap is perfect for the beach, outdoor activities, or casual outings, it adds a touch of flair and shields you from the sun.
$17.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

BABEYOND Panama Fedora Hat Cap
One more headwear option to consider is the 1920s fedora. Available in multiple colors, this classic style effortlessly enhances your look, perfect for themed events or a day at the beach.
Buy on Amazon

 

SIMARI Unisex Water Shoes
Head straight to the beach with these bestselling water shoes. Great for water activities, they dry fast and protect your feet, a perfect addition to your vacation footwear.
$19.53 on Amazon (was $26.98)

 

KuaiLu Men's Yoga Mat Leather Flip Flops
Also, you should try these yoga mat flip-flops. Great for casual outings, they provide comfort, support, and bring a stylish touch to your getaway look.
$25.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

