The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 20, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Starbucks, Organika and more coveted brand items.

 

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer
This luxurious cyan blue velvet box is perfect for those with a thriving jewelry collection. Featuring a secret earring compartment and mirror, it keeps jewelry organized and tangle-free. As seen on Oprah’s Favorite Things.
$33.99 on Amazon

 

Starbucks Via Instant True North Blend
This Starbucks blend of specially chosen Latin American beans are roasted for a shorter time, unlocking delicate nuances of soft cocoa and nuts that are lightly toasted to perfection.
$107.88 on Amazon
MOLERANI Women's Summer Dress
Lightweight, stretchy and soft, elevate your style with this comfy dress. It has a chic flowy design and functional pockets that scream “summer.” Perfect for any occasion, it’s a versatile must-have.
$36.99 on Amazon

 

Amazon Essentials Men's Classic Stretch Golf Short
These classic fit golf pants come equipped with performance fabric for moisture-wicking and wrinkle resistance. Designed for on/off-course comfort, featuring a shirt-gripping waistband and multiple pockets, including one for tees or coins. Available in various sizes.
$32.9 on Amazon (was $37)

 

Organika Prebiotic + Probiotic Powder Sachets
Enhance your digestive health with this Organika prebiotic-probiotic blend. Prebiotics nourish probiotics for optimal gut flora and this multi-strain formula offers comprehensive effects. The convenient sachet is perfect for on-the-go use.
$22.8 on Amazon (was $26.99)
