Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Starbucks, Organika and more coveted brand items.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer This luxurious cyan blue velvet box is perfect for those with a thriving jewelry collection. Featuring a secret earring compartment and mirror, it keeps jewelry organized and tangle-free. As seen on Oprah’s Favorite Things. $33.99 on Amazon

Starbucks Via Instant True North Blend This Starbucks blend of specially chosen Latin American beans are roasted for a shorter time, unlocking delicate nuances of soft cocoa and nuts that are lightly toasted to perfection. $107.88 on Amazon

MOLERANI Women's Summer Dress Lightweight, stretchy and soft, elevate your style with this comfy dress. It has a chic flowy design and functional pockets that scream “summer.” Perfect for any occasion, it’s a versatile must-have. $36.99 on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Classic Stretch Golf Short These classic fit golf pants come equipped with performance fabric for moisture-wicking and wrinkle resistance. Designed for on/off-course comfort, featuring a shirt-gripping waistband and multiple pockets, including one for tees or coins. Available in various sizes. $32.9 on Amazon (was $37)

Organika Prebiotic + Probiotic Powder Sachets Enhance your digestive health with this Organika prebiotic-probiotic blend. Prebiotics nourish probiotics for optimal gut flora and this multi-strain formula offers comprehensive effects. The convenient sachet is perfect for on-the-go use. $22.8 on Amazon (was $26.99)