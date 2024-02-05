DIY 101: How to start using basic power tools

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Embarking on DIY projects around the house may sound like a great idea, but for those who’ve never handled power tools, the concept can be a bit overwhelming. If you’re uncertain about where to begin, we’re breaking down the main tools all beginners need to get started.

Natasha Ferguson is the lead general contractor at her company EthelFox Construct Group. With several trades under her construction belt, including carpentry, drywall, tiling, hardscape, landscape, and framing, Natasha is also an avid supporter of women in the trades. She is the co-founder of the non-profit organization called A Women’s Work, dedicated to supporting the development of women in the trades.

Ferguson recently joined Global News Morning Toronto, where she gave co-host Candace Daniel a crash course in power tools, and we’ll walk you through the tools they talked about.

Story continues below advertisement

Safety glasses Safety comes first! Before you start testing out power tools, make sure you have a pair of safety glasses handy. $21.34 at Rona $22.99 at Amazon

Circular Saw A circular saw is a powerful tool using an abrasive disk to make swift, straight cuts and angle cuts. Ideal for cutting wood and pipes to desired lengths, it’s considered safer for beginners compared to a miter/chop or table saw, according to Ferguson. $189 at Rona $179 at Home Depot

Oscillating Multi tool: The oscillating multi-tool is the first multi tool for professionals and one of Ferguson’s favourites. Equipped with various attachments, it can cut metal, wood, remove grout, cut and trim new floors, and even sand. This versatile tool is a go-to for any homeowner. $189 at Rona $189 at Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Impact Drill A drill is a must-have for tackling projects around the house. Impact drills, known for their powerful torque, can drill through dense materials like metal or knotted wood, according to Ferguson. This tool is ideal for tasks such as building a deck, fence, or assembling furniture with large screws. $169 on Amazon (was $179) $199 at Home Depot

Traditional tool kit Don’t underestimate the power of a hammer or screwdriver. If you’ve ever had to patch a hole in your home, these tools will assist you in completing the job, according to Ferguson. $59.99 at Canadian Tire $59.99 at Amazon (similar option)

Story continues below advertisement

—

More from The Curator team