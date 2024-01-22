Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Amazon Canada deals View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Bissel, Keurig, Grace & Stella and more coveted brand items.

 

Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
These fuzzy slippers are oh-so-soft, with faux fur lining and memory foam cushioning that forms to your feet. The rubber outsole is lightweight, sturdy and anti-slip, perfect for wearing indoors or outside.
$25.5 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Story continues below advertisement
Rechano Glass Coffee Mugs with Lids and Spoon
Give your morning iced coffee an aesthetic twist with these viral fluted glasses. They’re durable and sleek, giving a touch of elegance to any beverage, whether hot or cold and come with adorable golden spoons.
$26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
For moments when you just crave one more cup of coffee, the Keurig single-serve is the perfect solution. With a one-cup reservoir, it won’t take up much counter space and is also travel mug-friendly.
$58 on Amazon (was $109.99)

 

Bissell Steam Mop and Cleaner
Let this multi-surface steam cleaner be your answer to dirt, grime and grease. It’s equipped with twenty-five accessories to clean and sanitize indoor and outdoor surfaces.
$184 on Amazon (was $229.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these energizing eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with a beverage of choice).
$28.76 on Amazon (was $35.95)

More by The Curator team

Loot bag ideas under $30 for the ultimate birthday celebration

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices