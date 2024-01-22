Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Bissel, Keurig, Grace & Stella and more coveted brand items.

Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers These fuzzy slippers are oh-so-soft, with faux fur lining and memory foam cushioning that forms to your feet. The rubber outsole is lightweight, sturdy and anti-slip, perfect for wearing indoors or outside. $25.5 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Rechano Glass Coffee Mugs with Lids and Spoon Give your morning iced coffee an aesthetic twist with these viral fluted glasses. They’re durable and sleek, giving a touch of elegance to any beverage, whether hot or cold and come with adorable golden spoons. $26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker For moments when you just crave one more cup of coffee, the Keurig single-serve is the perfect solution. With a one-cup reservoir, it won’t take up much counter space and is also travel mug-friendly. $58 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Bissell Steam Mop and Cleaner Let this multi-surface steam cleaner be your answer to dirt, grime and grease. It’s equipped with twenty-five accessories to clean and sanitize indoor and outdoor surfaces. $184 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these energizing eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with a beverage of choice). $28.76 on Amazon (was $35.95)

—

More by The Curator team

Loot bag ideas under $30 for the ultimate birthday celebration

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $100