Shop dazzling Black Friday deals on jewellery – From Mejuri to Jenny Bird

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No gift warms holiday hearts quite like jewellery. A favourite present to give (and receive), these precious trinkets hold sentimental value that wearers can cherish forever.

If you’re looking to surprise a loved one with a stunning accessory this season, save on the splurge. Black Friday is the best time of year to shop new styles by coveted jewellery brands like Mejuri, Jenny Bird and more at a discount.

From luxury dupes to shiny originals, these dazzling deals are sure to get you in the spirit of giving (and getting!).

The luxury earrings dupe

Sonateomber Bottega Dupe Tear Drop Earrings This bulbous silhouette is reminiscent of the A-lister adored Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings, but at a (much more) palatable price. Ideal for a loved one or secret Santa wanting to try out the sculptural earring trend, consider these dupes a stylish start. $9.59 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have earring deals

Amazon Chunky Hoops: $13.59 (was $16.99)

LUVAJ Pave Amalfi Huggies: $45 (was $75)

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Earrings: $84 (was $119)

The merry & bright bracelet

Lisa Gozlan Smiley Face Diamond Bracelet Anything pavé is guaranteed to put a smile on their face—especially this enchanting diamond bracelet that smiles back. With a design that balances sophistication and fun, this bestselling accessory begs to be paired with a playful ensemble and the clink of an espresso martini. $102.40 at Lisa Gozlan (was $128)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have bracelet deals

Amazon Teardrop Gold Cuff Bracelet: $23.29 (was $28.99)

Linjer Tennis Bracelet: $108 (was $139)

Jenny Bird Francis Bracelet: $114.75 (was $135)

The timeless watch

Waldor & Co. Eternal 22 Bellagio It’s giving summer-vacation-on-a-yacht-in-Lake-Como vibes. This Waldor & Co. watch is for the person on your list who’s mastered the old money aesthetic—striped button-down and all. Now at 40 percent off, this quiet luxury gem is basically a steal. $239.20 at Waldor & Co. (was $299)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have watch deals

Timex Cavatina Expansion Band Watch: $74.87 (was $90)

Michael Kors Runway Gold-Tone Watch: $303.75 (was $405)

The letter necklace

Mejuri Letter Necklace This dainty gold letter necklace by Mejuri is crafted to be part of your everyday-jewellery ensemble. The combination of subtlety and elegance will make a tasteful addition to a loved one’s collection and pair well with any look. $263 at Mejuri (was $328)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have necklace deals

Amazon LeCalla Links Sterling Silver Paperclip Necklace: $43.99 (was $54.99)

Amazon Jewelry Atelier Gold Chain Necklace: $58.72 (was $87.11)

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace: $266 (was $380)

The stackable sparkler

Pandora Sparkling Band Ring This classic band serves just the right amount of sparkle. A classic silhouette with a modern interpretation, this Pandora ring is designed to be an essential for years to come. Gift it to the person on your list with a thriving ring collection so they can build the perfect stack. $68 at Pandora (was $85)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have ring deals

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Double Row Eternity Band: $14.36 (was $17.95)

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet: $399 (was $498)

Melanie Auld 2mm Classic Band: $236 (was $295)

The zodiac charm

Bagatiba Zodiac Charm For the bestie who loves a good horoscope and proudly flaunts their zodiac sign like a personality trait (*cough* Leo’s *cough*), this stunning charm says it all. Illustrated in gold gloss, this cosmic keepsake will add a touch of glamour to their days (as if they weren’t glam enough…). $104.97 on Bagatiba (was $170)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have charm deals

Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Heart Pendant Necklace: $11.16 (was $13.95)

Melanie Auld Pave Initial Charm: $236 (was $295)

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace: $135 (was $168)

The cutesy pearl anklet

Jenny Bird Sylvie Anklet Ankles deserve love, too. Adorn them with this cutesy anklet by Jenny Bird. A modern take on a strand of pearls, this accessory will elevate any outfit. $82.50 at Jenny Bird (was $110)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have anklet deals

Amazon Foyjoey Dainty Ankle Bracelet: $16.11 (was $19.95)

Mejuri Dot Chain Anklet: $260 (was $325)

Nordstrom Chain Link Anklet: $31.50 (was $45)