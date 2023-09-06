Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Punched the lock’: Vancouver Island man’s truck stolen on visit to Lower Mainland

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 10:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Caught on video: Maple Ridge truck theft'
Caught on video: Maple Ridge truck theft
Another vehicle in Maple Ridge has been snatched from a driveway - and it was all caught on video. As Kristen Robinson reports, thieves seem to be targeting a specific style of vehicle.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver Island man is lamenting the overnight theft of his truck by someone he believes has stolen vehicles before.

Leslie Klassen’s 1999 Ford F-350 was stolen from his brother-in-law’s Maple Ridge, B.C., driveway around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, the act caught by cameras installed on the house. Klassen was visiting from Vancouver Island.

“It’s interesting, he didn’t look inside the truck or he didn’t even try the door handle. He just immediately punched the lock and jumped in, and began hotwiring it,” Klassen said.

“It was pretty quick; he seemed to know what he was doing.”

The footage has been shared with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island business owner fed up with repeated break ins'
Vancouver Island business owner fed up with repeated break ins

In a brief emailed statement, Cpl. Julie Klaussner said two Ford pickup trucks had been stolen in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge area in the past month. Some thieves target them “because they have been proven to be stolen quite easily,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no task force in Ridge Meadows to deal with thefts of autos,” she wrote.

“Our numbers to date are actually lower in theft of vehicles than last year, and we have less reported this year than last year of the same month.”

Click to play video: 'South Surrey business victimized by violent smash and grab in August'
South Surrey business victimized by violent smash and grab in August
Trending Now

Klassen, meanwhile, is missing his beloved truck and hopes insurance will cover the cost of a rental. He currently has no means of getting back to Vancouver Island and was supposed to take a ferry on Wednesday morning.

“I recognize that it’s just stuff, right? But it’s our stuff, and so you have a sentimental attachment to certain things,” he explained. “That’s probably the hard part, because some stuff’s irreplaceable.”

Klassen has owned the F-350 since 2009 and hopes the thief will see fit to return it.

Story continues below advertisement

“You know if he’s finished with it, I wouldn’t mind getting it back. Just come back, park it here, I’d be happy.”

More on Crime
Maple RidgeVehicle TheftRidge Meadows RCMPMaple Ridge CrimeLower Mainland crimeMaple Ridge NewsMaple Ridge truck theftsMaple Ridge vehicle thefts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices