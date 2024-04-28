Calgary police investigate dispute leading to hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Saddle Ridge that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

Police said they were responding to reports of a dispute involving multiple people near the 10000 block of 46th Street northeast, around 12:30 a.m.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the dispute escalated when a man in his 20s, who was standing on the road, was struck by a newer-model Jeep driven by another man in his 20s.

CPS said the man on the road was knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance before the driver of the Jeep fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by his friends.

Police said speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision.