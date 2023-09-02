Nutrien firework festival lights up Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Despite smoky conditions, the annual Nutrien firework festival returned to Saskatoon on Friday night.

Fireworks are set to light up the night skyline again on Saturday.

Nutrien is one of many different festivals that takes place in Saskatoon in the final days of summer, bringing an estimated tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

Festival organizer Nowshad Ali said festivals like Jazzfest and the Saskatoon Ex have had to make changes in order to best serve the community, and the response has been overwhelming.

“That cultural mosaic of our community is really starting to get reshaped, and so we’re seeing that that’s some of the kind of cultural performances that we’re able to present, and that’s bringing people out as well,” he said.

Ali said these numbers are a reflection of the growth of the city.

River Landing has been another popular spot for visitors to drop in on, undeterred by the smoke the air, one food truck vendor said.

Adam Wagner is the co-owner of a Chick-Fil-A food truck servicing the area.

“We’re lucky as a food truck community to have the support we have and we look forward to people keeping coming around and supporting us and coming around and enjoying all the food we have to share with the community,” Wagner said.

With the fireworks festival marking the unofficial end of summer in the city, Ali encouraged people to come out and enjoy Saturday’s show.