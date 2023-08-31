Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 to fully reopen Thursday evening

Send this page to someone via email

After a long summer of intermittent closures, one of Vancouver Island’s key highways is fully reopening to traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation said Thursday that Highway 4, which links Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni with the rest of the island, will reopen to two full lanes of travel at 5 p.m.

The announcement comes more than two months after the route was damaged by the Cameron Bluffs wildfire, east of Port Alberni.

The fire resulted in a multi-week full closure of the highway, after which it was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic with twice-daily closures as crews worked to stabilize the hillside above. The route was also repeatedly closed due to poor weather and safety hazards over the summer.

That work included complex rock scaling, debris removal, the installation of barrier and catchment fencing. Over the course of Highway 4 repairs, the province said crews removed 250 dangerous trees and about 1,000 tonnes of rock debris.

“Highway 4 fully reopening is welcome news for our Island. The wildfire devastation and subsequent safety repairs on this vital corridor has been disruptive for everyone in the region,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a media release.

“We thank the crews who worked tirelessly to make reopening possible, and the businesses, local governments and First Nations who waited patiently while we kept people and goods moving to and from communities on the west coast of the Island.”

A detour via a graded logging road to the Cowichan Valley will remain open, the ministry said, but signage and checkpoints along the route is being removed.

Highway 4’s troubles had a major impact on businesses in the island’s three western communities, many of whom rely heavily on the summer tourist season to keep the lights on year-round.

It has also prompted calls from the region’s mayors and stakeholders for a permanent, paved secondary route between the Alberni Valley and the east coast of Vancouver Island.