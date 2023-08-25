Menu

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Staff Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 6:15 pm
Firefighters feed Poomba the pig in this recent handout photo. Poomba survived a firestorm in West Kelowna and firefighters have been taking care of her by feeding her water, apples and sometimes granola bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Broken Rail Ranch Trail Rides View image in full screen
Firefighters feed Poomba the pig in this recent handout photo. Poomba survived a firestorm in West Kelowna and firefighters have been taking care of her by feeding her water, apples and sometimes granola bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Broken Rail Ranch Trail Rides
We know it’s been a difficult week for British Columbians, marked by tragedy, loss and incalculable grief.

That’s why we felt it was more important than ever to bring our weekly good news dispatch to your inbox. Here are a handful of stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘Goosebumps’: B.C. firefighter attends virtual citizenship ceremony while on the frontlines of wildfire

When Walter Roos was planning for the ceremony over Zoom where he would become a Canadian citizen, he expected to attend in business attire while at home in Popkum, B.C., east of Chilliwack.

Instead Roos, who came to Canada from the Netherlands 18 years ago, was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province’s devastating wildfires.

Chief of Popkum Fire Rescue, Roos has been fighting fires for more than 15 years and is one of the more than 500 people called in to tackle the devastating McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna. He said when his task force leader found out that he was supposed to attend the ceremony over Zoom, he made sure to plan around it.

He went on to become a citizen while parked near Bear Creek — a story that gave West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund “goosebumps.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. fire chief sworn in as Canadian citizen while on wildfire frontlines'
B.C. fire chief sworn in as Canadian citizen while on wildfire frontlines

B.C. man wins $2.5M, but thought email about lottery win was a scam

A Lower Mainland resident is British Columbia’s newest millionaire.

Ryoichi Yamada of North Vancouver won $2.5 million after matching all six numbers and splitting the $5 million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 16.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Yamada, who picked his numbers online, received an email about his big win, but he said he thought it was a scam and ignored it at first.

“I was working and got an email,” he said. “(The email) said I won a prize and it exceeded the amount in my account and I thought it was a scam.

“I logged onto my (PlayNow.com) account and realized there were a lot of numbers in there. I started shaking!”

Click to play video: 'What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?'
What happens when someone wins the lottery in B.C.?

‘Survivor piggy’ Poomba eats airdropped granola bars, outlasts B.C. wildfire

Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.

The ranch was engulfed in flames last Thursday, but Poomba is roaming on the last patch of grass, cared for by firefighters, said West Kelowna resident Keramia Lawrie, whose parents own the property.

“It’s just a miracle that Poomba survived,” said Lawrie.

“She was kind of in the eye of the storm and she was unharmed. I mean, it’s just crazy that she survived, not because of the fire itself but of the heat and the smoke.”

Click to play video: 'Poomba the pig survives West Kelowna wildfire'
Poomba the pig survives West Kelowna wildfire

‘Better, more reliable access’: $15M for Food Bank BC from province

Trending Now

The B.C. government has announced a much-needed boost of $15 million in funding food banks in the province.

The goal is to support Food Bank BC and to “have better, more reliable access to healthy food.”

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food. Global inflation has hit people hard, and the rising cost of food is especially challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Our new $15 million funding will help food banks meet rising demand and fund rapid access to food in emergencies like wildfire.”

Click to play video: 'Province gives $15M to Food Banks B.C. to improve access'
Province gives $15M to Food Banks B.C. to improve access

Veteran and retired CN employee celebrates 100th birthday touring Canada by train

It was a small ceremony on the platform of Vancouver’s Pacific Central Station for Bill Hamill’s 100th birthday.

Family, friends and some staff arrived to commemorate his 43 years of service with CN rail. The Second World War veteran is still the life of the party even at the century mark.

“I can’t run a four-minute mile anymore,” Hamill quipped. His best time now? “Eight or nine hours.”

Hamill’s birthday wish was to take one more train ride across the country to see his younger brother Bob, the last surviving family member alongside Bill.

Click to play video: 'SFU researchers unearth ancient plant fossils'
SFU researchers unearth ancient plant fossils

— With files from The Canadian Press

