Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

We know it’s been a difficult week for British Columbians, marked by tragedy, loss and incalculable grief.

That’s why we felt it was more important than ever to bring our weekly good news dispatch to your inbox. Here are a handful of stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘Goosebumps’: B.C. firefighter attends virtual citizenship ceremony while on the frontlines of wildfire

Instead Roos, who came to Canada from the Netherlands 18 years ago, was made a Canadian in the back of a firefighting vehicle Monday, dressed in the red uniform of firefighters doing battle with the province’s devastating wildfires.

Chief of Popkum Fire Rescue, Roos has been fighting fires for more than 15 years and is one of the more than 500 people called in to tackle the devastating McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna. He said when his task force leader found out that he was supposed to attend the ceremony over Zoom, he made sure to plan around it.

He went on to become a citizen while parked near Bear Creek — a story that gave West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund “goosebumps.”

B.C. man wins $2.5M, but thought email about lottery win was a scam

Ryoichi Yamada of North Vancouver won $2.5 million after matching all six numbers and splitting the $5 million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 16.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Yamada, who picked his numbers online, received an email about his big win, but he said he thought it was a scam and ignored it at first.

“I was working and got an email,” he said. “(The email) said I won a prize and it exceeded the amount in my account and I thought it was a scam.

“I logged onto my (PlayNow.com) account and realized there were a lot of numbers in there. I started shaking!”

‘Survivor piggy’ Poomba eats airdropped granola bars, outlasts B.C. wildfire

Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.

The ranch was engulfed in flames last Thursday, but Poomba is roaming on the last patch of grass, cared for by firefighters, said West Kelowna resident Keramia Lawrie, whose parents own the property.

“It’s just a miracle that Poomba survived,” said Lawrie.

“She was kind of in the eye of the storm and she was unharmed. I mean, it’s just crazy that she survived, not because of the fire itself but of the heat and the smoke.”

‘Better, more reliable access’: $15M for Food Bank BC from province

The B.C. government has announced a much-needed boost of $15 million in funding food banks in the province.

The goal is to support Food Bank BC and to “have better, more reliable access to healthy food.”

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food. Global inflation has hit people hard, and the rising cost of food is especially challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Our new $15 million funding will help food banks meet rising demand and fund rapid access to food in emergencies like wildfire.”

Veteran and retired CN employee celebrates 100th birthday touring Canada by train

Family, friends and some staff arrived to commemorate his 43 years of service with CN rail. The Second World War veteran is still the life of the party even at the century mark.

“I can’t run a four-minute mile anymore,” Hamill quipped. His best time now? “Eight or nine hours.”

Hamill’s birthday wish was to take one more train ride across the country to see his younger brother Bob, the last surviving family member alongside Bill.

— With files from The Canadian Press