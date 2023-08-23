B.C. man wins $2.5M, but thought email about lottery win was a scam

Send this page to someone via email

A Lower Mainland resident is British Columbia’s newest millionaire.

Ryoichi Yamada of North Vancouver won $2.5 million after matching all six numbers and splitting the $5 million jackpot from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 16.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Yamada, who picked his numbers online, received an email about his big win, but he said he thought it was a scam and ignored it at first.

“I was working and got an email,” he said. “(The email) said I won a prize and it exceeded the amount in my account and I thought it was a scam.

“I logged onto my (PlayNow.com) account and realized there were a lot of numbers in there. I started shaking!”

The winning numbers were 2, 3, 6, 7, 17 and 27. A ticket from Ontario had the same numbers.

He said when he shared the news that he’d won a lotto prize with his wife, “she asked if I won $10 and I said a little more.

“I showed her the amount and she was speechless.”

Yamada claimed the winnings on Tuesday. Up next: A trip to Japan and purchasing property.