Drivers prepare for a number of major road closures in Toronto this weekend

Drivers in Toronto should prepare for a difficult weekend of getting around the city with several road closures set to take effect.

According to the city, there are a number of restrictions and traffic management measures coming into effect over the coming days for critical construction work and events, with some restrictions taking effect as early as Friday.

The city says those who need to travel near road closures should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods such as walking or cycling and follow signage in the work zone.

For those who need to drive in the city this weekend, these are the road closures to prepare for:

Cherry Street: Intermittent lane closures are in effect on Cherry Street south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Intermittent lane closures are in effect on Cherry Street south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue. Lake Shore Boulevard: Until late May, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road at intermittent times for the replacement of a fence.

Until late May, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road at intermittent times for the replacement of a fence. Pharmacy Avenue: From 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, southbound lanes on Pharmacy Avenue will be closed between Chester Le Boulevard and Finch Avenue for the safe removal of a crane. Sidewalk access will be maintained.

From 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26 until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, southbound lanes on Pharmacy Avenue will be closed between Chester Le Boulevard and Finch Avenue for the safe removal of a crane. Sidewalk access will be maintained. Sheppard Avenue West: From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, eastbound lanes and the south sidewalk on Sheppard Avenue West will be closed between Beecroft Road and Yonge Street for concrete pouring for a new residential building under construction.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, eastbound lanes and the south sidewalk on Sheppard Avenue West will be closed between Beecroft Road and Yonge Street for concrete pouring for a new residential building under construction. King Street West: From Monday, April 29 until Tuesday, May 21, King Street will be closed around a rolling work zone between Mowat and Fraser avenues for the replacement of aging TTC streetcar tracks. Sidewalk access will be maintained. Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September for this project which is bundled with the replacement of a 146-year-old watermain.

From Monday, April 29 until Tuesday, May 21, King Street will be closed around a rolling work zone between Mowat and Fraser avenues for the replacement of aging TTC streetcar tracks. Sidewalk access will be maintained. Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September for this project which is bundled with the replacement of a 146-year-old watermain. Denison Road East: From Monday, April 29 until Friday, May 7, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, Denison Road East will be closed between Weston Road and Jane Street for a sewer upgrade and service connection. Local access will be maintained.

From Monday, April 29 until Friday, May 7, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, Denison Road East will be closed between Weston Road and Jane Street for a sewer upgrade and service connection. Local access will be maintained. Delma Drive, Eltham Drive and Mitcham Drive: From 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, April 29, Delma Drive will be closed between Eltham and Mitcham drives for the filming of a TV series.

From 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, April 29, Delma Drive will be closed between Eltham and Mitcham drives for the filming of a TV series. Mount Pleasant Road: From 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 (weather permitting), Mount Pleasant Road will be closed between Elm Street and South Drive for repainting of lane markings around a construction staging area. Local access will be maintained.

Additionally, there will be two major events that will also cause road closures this weekend:

Bumrun Toronto 5K:

From 5:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 28, the following road restrictions will be in effect for the Bumrun Toronto charity run which raises awareness of colon cancer screening and prevention:

Queens Park will be fully closed between Bloor Street West and College Street.

Bloor Street West will be closed to eastbound traffic between Avenue Road and Bay Street.

College Street will be reduced to one westbound lane between Queens Park and Spadina Avenue.

Spadina Avenue will be reduced to one northbound lane between College and Harbord streets.

Bay Street will be reduced to one southbound lane between Bloor Street West and St Joseph Street.

St Joseph Street will be closed to westbound traffic between Bay Street and Queens Park.

Wellesley Street will be fully closed between Bay Street and Queens Park Crescent West.

Ursula Franklin Street will be fully closed between Spadina Crescent and Huron Street.

Khalsa Day celebration and parade:

On Sunday, April 28, the following road restrictions will be in effect for the annual Khalsa Day celebration and parade:

From 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bay Street will be closed between Queen and Dundas streets. Local access will be maintained via Dundas Street.

From 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between British Colombia Road and Bathurst Street.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to westbound traffic between Bathurst and York Streets.

York Street will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street.

University Avenue will be closed between York Street and Adelaide Street West.

University Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic between Adelaide Street West and Armoury Street.

A map of all road closures is available here.

