‘Better, more reliable access’: $15M for Food Bank BC from province

A much-needed boost of $15 million in funding has been announced by the province for Food Banks BC.

The goal is to support Food Bank BC and to “have better, more reliable access to healthy food.”

“We all want people to have the support and services they need to get healthy, nutritious food. Global inflation has hit people hard, and the rising cost of food is especially challenging,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“Our new $15 million funding will help food banks meet rising demand and fund rapid access to food in emergencies like wildfire.”

With the funding, Food Banks BC will help local food banks meet rising demands, fund rapid access to food in emergency events and help solve food-access challenges that northern communities face. Food Banks will also work with school districts that need extra help with food programs.

“Across B.C., we are experiencing greater demand for food banks than we have seen in the 40 years since food banking began in this province,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks BC’s executive director.

“This welcome and necessary funding from the province will significantly enhance our work to support front-line hunger-relief agencies and to enhance access to food for those disproportionately impacted by poverty, including children and people living in B.C.’s northern communities.”

Food Banks BC’s funding is part of the $200-million investment announced in March 2023 to strengthen food supply throughout B.C.

Grants from the B.C. Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will strengthen food banks, food distribution and food access through the $200-million investment. This includes providing food to under-served communities through Food Banks BC as well as increasing the availability of fresh food in rural, Northern and Indigenous communities.

According to the province, food insecurity has increased because of COVID-19, inflation, supply-chain issues, and climate emergencies that interrupt the food supply as well as production.