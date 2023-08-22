Veteran and retired CN employee celebrates 100th birthday touring Canada by train

Send this page to someone via email

It was a small ceremony on the platform of Vancouver’s Pacific Central Station for Bill Hamill’s 100th birthday.

Family, friends and some staff arrived to commemorate his 43 years of service with CN rail. He’s still the life of the party even at the century mark.

“I can’t run a four-minute mile anymore,” Hamill quipped. His best time now? “Eight or nine hours.”

Hamill’s birthday wish was to take one more train ride across the country to see his younger brother Bob, the last surviving family member alongside Bill.

Working the rails was the family trade. His father and two other brothers also worked for CN.

Not too long after getting his start, Hamill was given leave to join the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War. He flew more than 30 missions as a bomber gunner over Germany and France.

“We bombed on D-Day. 6:10 in the morning,” Hamill said. “We had no fear at all.”

Before setting out on his cross-Canada journey Hamill got the chance to celebrate with family and friends in Gibsons.

Last year, he went sailing for his 99th birthday. To mark 100, he joked about doing something a little more daring.

“He said how about jumping out of a Lancaster bomber with a parachute,” said his daughter Mary-Lou Hamill.

There are no grand plans yet on how to celebrate 101. Hamill figures his travelling days will have reached the end of the line after this big trip.

Any more adventures? “Not likely,” said Hamill.

You’ve done it all? “I guess I have.”