Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 4 closed all day at Cameron Lake Bluffs for boulder-clearing

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Stretch of Highway 4 closed for repairs'
Stretch of Highway 4 closed for repairs
Tourists trying to escape the heat by heading to the west coast of Vancouver Island ran into a roadblock today. Kylie Stanton reports Highway 4 has been completely closed to give crews time to do remediation on the stretch of road that has been an issue since June.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An ailing portion of Highway 4 near Port Alberni has closed again for a full day as crews continue to secure and repair it in the aftermath of a wildfire.

Until 9 p.m. on Thursday, crews will be removing about a dozen “refrigerator-sized boulders” by Cameron Lake Bluffs as part of rock-scaling work that began in June.

That’s when the Cameron Bluffs fire, suspected to be caused by humans, forced the closure of the critical highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet to the rest of Vancouver Island. Fallen trees and debris littered the roadway as the flames compromised the stability of the bluff.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Hwy 4 Closures'
Impact of Hwy 4 Closures

Crews have been doing significant stabilization work since then, resulting in multiple closures. High winds have contributed to the unexpected on-and-off again access to the highway as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s work is being conducted at Angel Rock, which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure described as the “most challenging segment” of the bluff in a Wednesday news release.

Once completed, the highway will continue to be closed twice a day, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. No overnight or weekend closures are planned.

Trending Now

Single, alternating-lane traffic will continue during the hours the route is open.

Click to play video: 'Highway 4 closed due to risk of falling debris'
Highway 4 closed due to risk of falling debris

On Aug. 17, crews closed the Cameron Lake Bluffs portion of Highway 4 as well, removing five massive boulders and 10 truckloads of debris.

Highway 4 is expected to fully reopen to two-way traffic by the end of August.

The Cameron Bluffs fire, meanwhile, continues to burn at a size of about 229 hectares. It is classified as under control, meaning it will not spread due to current suppression efforts.

Advertisement
More on BC
Vancouver Island NewsPort AlberniHighway 4Cameron Bluffs fireCameron Lake BluffsHighway 4 Closureshighway 4 repairsPort Alberni trafficrock scaling Highway 4
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices