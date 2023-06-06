Out-of-control fire near Port Alberni shuts lane on Highway 4

See more sharing options

An out-of-control wildfire burning east of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island has closed down a lane on Highway 4, restricting motorists to single-lane alternating traffic only.

The road closure began Tuesday afternoon as the Cameron Bluffs fire, first detected last Saturday, reached 25 hectares in size.

“No stopping on the highway to view the fire,” DriveBC tweeted. “Watch for and obey traffic control present.”

🚧UPDATE – #BCHwy4 – Single lane alternating traffic is now in effect due to the Cameron Bluffs Fire – V70600. No stopping on the highway to view the fire. Watch for and obey traffic control personnel. 🦺 ℹ️https://t.co/f7NFXFjBay#PortAlberni #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/3Pk4TqxT6F — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 6, 2023

It’s unclear how long the lane closure will be in effect.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Cameron Bluffs fire is suspected to be human-caused.

It’s burning west of Highway 4, south of Cameron Lake. The service is encouraging drivers to use caution and focus on the road while passing, as the fire is “highly visible” from the highway.

“There is no threat to the highway or Cameron Lake resort areas,” reads a Tuesday situation update on the fire. “Boaters on Cameron Lake should stay clear of helicopter bucketing dip sites. ”

The attack area is only accessible through the Cameron Bluffs Trail. The trail remained open as of Tuesday afternoon.

Eight firefighters and a helicopter have been dispensed to extinguish the wildfire.