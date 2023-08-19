Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Crater Creek blaze near Keremeos grows to 37K hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 10:42 pm
A large smoke cloud from the Crater Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Crater Creek wildfire burning southwest of Keremeos. Jack Simpson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was good news on Saturday for some Southern Interior residents affected by the massive Crater Creek wildfire that’s burning near the village of Keremeos.

An evacuation order for six properties in Electoral Area G was rescinded, with those homes now on evacuation alert.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonian witnesses devastating West Kelowna wildfire'
Edmontonian witnesses devastating West Kelowna wildfire

However, the out-of-control fire is now mapped at 37,000 hectares, up from 22,000 hectares on Friday afternoon. It has also crossed the border into Washington state.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, the number of properties on evacuation alerts stayed roughly the same at 195 (up from 189) with 13 properties on evacuation order (down from 19).

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 65 personnel are on scene, along with aerial resources and heavy equipment.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys homes in Kelowna'
Fire destroys homes in Kelowna

Elsewhere, the Upper Park Rill Creek blaze southeast of Okanagan Falls was still estimated at 1,090 hectares – the same size it was Friday evening, though it was only discovered that morning, shortly after 6 a.m.

Trending Now

BC Wildfire says 35 firefighters are on scene, along with structure protection personnel.

The fire is believed to be human-caused.

It has also spawned evacuation alerts affecting 246 addresses along with 257 properties under evacuation order.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Structures lost in Lake Country fire'
Structures lost in Lake Country fire
south okanaganBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorKeremeosrdosOkanagan FallsOKANAGAN WILDFIRESRegional District Okanagan-SimilkameenCrater Creek wildfiresimilkameen wildfiresUpper Park Rill Creek fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices